Wuhan FC vs Henan Songshan Longmen prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Wuhan FC will continue their Chinese Super League campaign with a game against Henan Songshan Longmen at the Kunshan Stadium on Saturday.

Wuhan have enjoyed a great run of form after the restart and have recorded big wins in their two outings so far. They overcame Cangzhou Mighty Lions 4-2 on Sunday while managing to score five goals in a 5-2 win over Qingdao on Wednesday.

Henan Songshan Longmen are winless in the relegation playoff campaign so far but recovered from a 1-0 loss on Sunday against Dalian Pro with a 1-1 draw against Tianjin Teda on Wednesday.

Wuhan FC vs Henan Songshan Longmen Head-to-Head

There have been four meetings between the two sides so far, with all coming in the Chinese Super League. They have been evenly matched in this fixture, with three games ending in stalemates and Henan Songshan Longmen recording a narrow 1-0 win in the other game.

They last met at the Dalian Sports Centre Stadium in October 2020. The game ended in a 1-1 draw, with Obafemi Martins scoring a 93rd-minute equalizer for Wuhan.

Wuhan FC form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-W

Henan Songshan Longmen form guide (all competitions): D-L-L-L-W

Wuhan FC vs Henan Songshan Longmen Team News

Wuhan FC

Wuhan have no known injuries or suspensions for this game.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Henan Songshan Longmen

Wang Shangyuan returns from a one-game suspension for this game. Head coach Antonio Gómez-Carreño Escalona will have a full-strength squad at his disposal against the in-form Han Army.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Wuhan FC vs Henan Songshan Longmen Predicted XI

Wuhan FC Predicted XI (3-4-3): Zhifeng Wang; Yang Li, Boyu Lang, Junjian Liao; Honglue Zhao, Yinong Tian, Junmin Hao, Hao Fang; Zichang Huang, Anderson Lopes, Yun Liu

Henan Songshan Longmen Predicted XI (5-3-2): Yan Wu; Zhao Yuhao, Gu Cao, Toni Sunjic, Xin Luo, Dilmurat Mawlanniyaz; Wang Haoran, Ivo, Zhong Jinbao; Fernando Karanga, Henrique Dourado

Wuhan FC vs Henan Songshan Longmen Prediction

Wuhan's great goalscoring form makes them the favorites here. They have scored nine times since the restart. They have also conceded four goals, but that is not a concern for them at the moment.

Henan Songshan have the best defensive record among the teams in the relegation playoff but have conceded a goal in both of their outings thus far.

We predict Wuhan will make it three wins in a row, while Henan are also expected to score at least once.

Prediction: Wuhan FC 3-1 Henan Songshan Longmen

Edited by Peter P