Wuhan FC vs Shanghai Shenhua prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Wuhan FC will trade tackles with Shanghai Shenhua at Jiangyin Stadium on Thursday, with three points at stake in Group B of the Chinese Super League.

This fixture will pit third against fifth in the table, with the hosts having played a 1-1 draw away to Hebei last Friday. Second-half goals from Hongbo Yin and Jean Jouassi ensured the sides shared the spoils.

Meanwhile, Shanghai Shenhua secured a 2-1 win at home to Beijing Guoan. Giovanni Andres Moreno and Xi Wu scored to help the hosts pick up all three points.

A win for Shenhua would see them on track for a first league title since 1995. Wuhan FC will be looking to build on from their disappointing 15th-place finish last term.

Wu Xi, the former captain of Jiangsu FC(Suning), scored his 1st goal after returning to Shanghai Shenhua. Giovanni Moreno is the man of the match: 1 goal, 1 assist, another header hit the woodwork. Shanghai Shenhua beat Beijing Guoan 2:1 to spoil Slaven Bilic's CSL debut. pic.twitter.com/S5AnXcWvUY — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) April 23, 2021

Wuhan FC vs Shanghai Shenhua Head-to-Head

This will be only the fourth meeting between the sides. Three previous matches ended in draws, while Shanghai Shenhua have a sole win to their name. Meanwhile, Wuhan FC are yet to register a victory against the Flowers of Shanghai.

Their most recent meeting came in August 2019 when Shin-Wook Kim's brace was canceled by goals from Leo Baptistao and Jean Kouassi to ensure a 2-2 draw.

Both sides' matchday one fixtures were their first games since December 2020. Wuhan FC had suffered a 1-0 defeat away to Shandong Taishan in the semifinals of the China Cup. Marouane Fellaini scored a late goal to help the hosts progress to the final.

Shanghai Shenhua were decimated 4-1 at home by eventual champions Ulsan Hyundai in their final group game of the 2020 AFC Champions League.

Wuhan FC form guide: D

Shanghai Shenhua form guide: W

Wuhan FC vs Shanghai Shenhua Team News

Wuhan FC

The hosts have no known injury or suspension concerns.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Shanghai Shenhua

There are also no known injury or suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

The CSL trophy is taken to the Tianhe Stadium through a drone. As Jiangsu FC(Suning), the reigning champion, who are supposed to present the trophy, 'ceased operation', the lady takes the role to hand the trophy to Sun Jianyi, a senior director of Ping An, the CSL title sponsor. pic.twitter.com/QWuec67Ewz — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) April 20, 2021

Wuhan FC vs Shanghai Shenhua Predicted XI

Wuhan FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Chunyu Dong (GK); Honglue Zhao, Chao Li, Daniel Carrico, Tian Ming; Hao Fang, Hang Li, Yinong Tian, Yun Liu; Xuesheng Dong, Zichang Huang

Shanghai Shenhua Predicted XI (4-4-2): Cheng Zang (GK); Jiabao Wen, Matej Jonjic, Xiating Feng, Aidi Fulangxisi; Hanchao Yu, Xinli Peng, Xi Wu, Yunding Cao; Giovanni Moreno, Shin-Wook Kim

Wuhan FC vs Shanghai Shenhua Prediction

Shanghai Shenhua may be favorites in this tie, but Wuhan FC have what it takes to get something on home turf.

The two sides are likely to play on the front foot, suggesting that there could be plenty of goalscoring opportunities. However, Shanghai Shenhua's superior quality could shine through. We are predicting a victory for the visitors.

Prediction: Wuhan FC 1-2 Shanghai Shenhua