Wuhan Three Towns vs Beijing Guoan prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2022-23 

Wuhan Three Towns will host Beijing Guoan at the Wuhan Sports Centre Stadium on Friday in the 12th gameweek of the Chinese Super League.

The hosts have gone from strength to strength under manager Pedro Morilla and are pushing for the title in their first season in the top flight. They beat Guangzhou City 3-0 in their last game, thanks to second-half goals from Davidson, Pengfei Xie and Ademilson.

Wuhan sit atop the league standings with 31 points from 11 games. They are four points clear at the top and will look to continue their good run this weekend.

Beijing, meanwhile, have hit a rough patch of late. They were beaten 3-0 by Henan Songshan Longmen last time out and particularly struggled for a cutting edge in the final third, managing no shots on target all game.

The Imperial Guards are eighth in the league table with 16 points from 11 games. They'll look to return to winning ways against the surprise league leaders.

Wuhan Three Towns vs Beijing Guoan Head-to-Head

The weekend clash will mark the first meeting between Wuhan and Beijing. Both teams will look to mark the occasion with a win.

Wuhan Three Towns Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W.

Beijing Guoan Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-W-D.

Wuhan Three Towns vs Beijing Guoan Team News

Wuhan Three Towns

Yaki Yen came off injured last time out and is a major doubt for this one. All other players are fit and available for selection.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: Yaki Yen.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Beijing Guoan

Former Arsenal man Li Ke remains out with a long-term injury alongside goalkeeper Quanbo Guo. Meanwhile, Samuel Adegbenro is recovering from an injury and could sit this one out.

Injured: Li Ke, Quanbo Guo.

Doubtful: Samuel Adegbenro.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Wuhan Three Towns vs Beijing Guoan Predicted XIs

Wuhan Three Towns (3-5-2): Dianzuo Liu (GK); Hang Ren, Yiming Liu, Wallace; Hanwen Deng, Nicolas Stanciu, Xiaobin Zhang, Pengfei Xie, Haoyang Xu; Ademilson, Davidson.

Beijing Guoan (4-3-3): Sen Hou; Huan Liu, Yang Yu, Dabao Yu, Chengdong Zhang; Zhongguo Chi, Samir Memisevic, Xizhe Zhang; Gang Wang, Yuning Zhang, Sang-woo Kang.

Wuhan Three Towns vs Beijing Guoan Prediction

The hosts are on an eight-game winning streak and are the only team in the Chinese top flight yet to taste defeat this season.

Beijing, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back defeats, winning just one of their last six league games. They'll be up against the strongest team in the Super League this season and could come up short.

Prediction: Wuhan Three Towns 2-0 Beijing Guoan.

