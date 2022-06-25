Wuhan Three Towns vs Hebei FC prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2022

Wuhan Three Towns take on Hebei FC at the Jinzhou Stadium in the Chinese Super League on Sunday, with both sides having had contrasting seasons so far.

Wuhan Three Towns are currently 2nd in the league, one point behind league leaders Henan SSLM. Pedro Morilla's side have been in great form this season and are unbeaten so far this campaign. They will look to extend their unbeaten streak with a win against Hebei on Sunday.

Hebei FC, on the other hand, are currently 17th in the league, above bottom side Guangzhou City only on goal-difference. Jong-boo Kim's side have been in woeful form this season and are winless in their last 15 games across all competitions, having lost their last nine games in a row. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Wuhan on Sunday.

Both sides will want to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an interesting contest.

Wuhan Three Towns vs Hebei FC Head-to-Head

Wuhan Three Towns came away 4-0 winners when the two sides met each other in the reverse fixture earlier this month. Goals from Wallace, Davidson, Haoyang Xu and Yifei Sang were enough to secure the win on the night.

Wuhan Three Towns Form Guide: W-W-D-W-W

Hebei FC Form Guide: L-L-L-L-L

Wuhan Three Towns vs Hebei FC Team News

Wuhan Three Towns

Wuhan Three Towns have no new injury worries following their 2-1 win against Shanghai Port last time out.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hebei FC

Hebei FC came away unscathed from their 1-0 loss against Guangzhou FC last time out.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wuhan Three Towns vs Hebei FC Predicted XI

Wuhan Three Towns Predicted XI (4-4-2): Dianzuo Liu; Hang Ren, Yiming Liu, Wallace, Hanwen Deng; Haoyang Xu, Nicolas Stanciu, Xiaobin Zhang, Pengfei Xie; Ademilson, Marcao

Hebei FC Predicted XI (4-5-1): Yaxiong Bao; Lin Cui, Ximing Pan, Junzhe Zhang, Liu Jing; Tianyuan Xu, Yunan Gao, Daogang Yao, Huaze Gao, Haifeng Ding; Wei Zhang

Wuhan Three Towns vs Hebei FC Prediction

It's hard to see Hebei FC taking anything away from this game given the difference in form and quality between the two sides. Wuhan Three Towns should have no trouble picking the win on Sunday.

We predict Wuhan Three Towns will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Wuhan Three Towns 3-0 Hebei FC

