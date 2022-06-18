Wuhan Three Towns vs Shanghai Port prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2022

Wuhan Three Towns and Shanghai Port are set to square off at the Puwan Stadium in Chinese Super League action on Sunday.

Wuhan Three Towns currently occupy pole position in the standings, with three wins in four games thus far and one game ending in a draw. They lead Henan Jinaye and Shanghai Shenhua on goal difference, with the two teams also having 10 points.

Shanghai Port have shrugged off a slow start to the campaign as they secured a 1-0 win over Guangzhou FC on Wednesday. After suffering back-to-back losses in their opening two fixtures, they are now on a two-game winning run.

Wuhan Three Towns vs Shanghai Port Head-to-Head

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides.

Wuhan Three Towns form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W

Shanghai Port form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L

Wuhan Three Towns vs Shanghai Port Team News

Wuhan Three Towns

Wuhan Three Towns head into this fixture with a clean bill of health. Manager Pedro Moriila will be very satisfied with how his team have performed in the competition thus far and he is not expected to make any changes to the starting XI.

The Brazilian duo of Davidson da Luz Pereira and Marcos Vinicius Amaral Alves have scored three goals apiece in the competition and will be the first names on the starting XI for the game.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Shanghai Port

The Red Eagles also did not report any injuries ahead of the game. Xu Xin's involvement in the game remains doubtful as he has not featured for the club since the opening fixture of the campaign.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: Xu Xin.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Wuhan Three Towns vs Shanghai Port Predicted XIs

Wuhan Three Towns (4-4-2): Dianzuo Liu (GK), Deng Hanwen, Wallace, Yiming Liu, Ren Hang; Xie Pengfei, Nicolae Stanciu, Zhang Xiaobin, Hui Zhang; Davidson da Luz Pereira, Marcos Vinicius Amaral Alves

Shanghai Port (3-4-3): Junling Yan (GK); Ang Li, Shenchao Wang, Linpeng Zhang; Wenjun Lu, Murahmetjan Muzepper, Shiyuan Yang, Huan Fu; Baiyang Liu, Jin Feng, Paulinho

Wuhan Three Towns vs Shanghai Port Prediction

Wuhan are in great form at the moment while Shanghai have picked up pace in their recent outings with two wins in a row. The match should make for an interesting watch but we back Wuhan Three Towns to come out on top here.

Prediction: Wuhan Three Towns 2-1 Shanghai Port

