Wuhan Three Towns vs Urawa Reds Prediction and Betting Tips | September 20th 2023

Wuhan Three Town will welcome reigning champions Urawa Reds to the Wuhan Sports Center Stadium in their AFC Champions League opener on Wednesday.

The hosts are in the competition for the first time in history after winning the Chinese Super League last season. They were awarded the league title on a technicality after the league was suspended following the spread of COVID-19 in December last year.

The visitors won the Champions League for the third time last season and will look to get their campaign underway with a win. While they are the reigning champions, they had to book their place in the group stage via the playoffs. They defeated Hong Kong-based Lee Man 3-0 last month, thanks to goals from Takahiro Sekine, Shinzo Koroki, and Yoshio Koizumi.

The hosts head into the match on a three-game winning run, defeating the Cangzhou Mighty Lions 2-0 at home on Friday. The visitors are also in good form at the moment and are unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions. They were held to a goalless draw by Kyoto Sanga on Friday.

Wuhan Three Towns vs Urawa Reds Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time. The hosts will meet a Japanese team for the first time while the visitors will be squaring off against a Chinese opponent for the 22nd time.

The visitors have suffered just three defeats against Chinese teams, recording 11 wins while seven games have ended in draws.

Wuhan have suffered just one defeat in their last 12 home games in all competitions.

The visitors have suffered three defeats in their last six away games in all competitions, recording just two wins.

Interestingly, all three of Urawa's defeats against Chinese teams have come in their away games.

Wuhan Three Towns vs Urawa Reds Prediction

The hosts will play for the first time in the elite continental tournament. They will be excited to leave a good account in their debut but off-the-field troubles might impact their performance in this match. They have won four of their last five Chinese Super League games and should be able to produce a strong outing.

The Reds have kept clean sheets in six of their last seven games in all competitions. They have a solid record against Chinese teams and, considering their experience in the Champions League, we expect them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Wuhan Three Towns 1-2 Urawa Reds

Wuhan Three Towns vs Urawa Reds Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Urawa Reds to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Abdul-Aziz Yakubu to score or assist any time - Yes