Wuhan vs Qingdao prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

The Chinese Super League continues this week and will see Wuhan host Qingdao at the Wuhan Sports Center Stadium on Tuesday.

Wuhan saw their first defeat since the restart as they lost 2-0 to Cangzhou Mighty Lions on Christmas Day. The hosts saw a red card 12 minutes into the game and could not find a way back into the encounter. They have now failed to win any of their last three games in the league.

Wuhan sit fourth in the relegation round with 19 points from 19 games. They will be looking to return to winning ways when they play later this week.

Qingdao's struggle in the league continued last time out as they lost 1-0 at home to Shanghai Shenhua. They had just two shots all game and failed to hit the target both times. They have now lost four of their five games since the restart.

Qingdao sit at the bottom of the table with just 10 points from 19 games. They will be looking to begin picking up points as soon as possible to avoid the drop.

Wuhan vs Qingdao Head-to-Head

There have been 16 meetings between Wuhan and Qingdao. The hosts have won nine of those games while the visitors have won just twice. There have been five draws between the two teams.

The two sides faced off in the league earlier this month. Wuhan won the game 5-2.

Wuhan Form Guide: L-D-D-W-W

Qingdao Form Guide: L-L-W-L-L

Wuhan vs Qingdao Team News

Wuhan

Tian Ming has not featured for the hosts since May and will remain out of the squad for Tuesday's game. All other players are available for selection.

Injured: Tian Ming

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Qingdao

The visitors have a couple of injured players ahead of Tuesday's trip to Wuhan. Romain Alessandrini, Jagos Vukovic, Jianrong Zhu and Wei Wang are all injured and will play no part in the game.

Injured: Romain Alessandrini, Jagos Vukovic, Jianrong Zhu, Wei Wang

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wuhan vs Qingdao Predicted XI

Wuhan Predicted XI (3-4-3): Zhifeng Wang; Yang Li, Boyu Lang, Junjian Liao; Honglue Zhao, Yinong Tian, Junmin Hao, Hao Fang; Zichang Huang, Anderson Lopes, Yun Liu

Qingdao Predicted XI (4-4-2): Li Zhizhao; Ting Zhu, Liu Jiashen, Jian Liu, Zheng Zou; Ji Xiaoxuan, Peng Lu, Ruan Zhexiang, Runtong Song; Hao Wang, Emmanuel Badu

Wuhan vs Qingdao Prediction

Wuhan are on a three-game winless run and have now failed to score in back-to-back games. They are, however, undefeated in their last seven home league games and will be looking to maximize their home advantage.

Qingdao have lost four of their last five games. They are the worst team in the relegation round in both attacking and defending departments and may see defeat this week.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Wuhan 1-0 Qingdao

Edited by Peter P