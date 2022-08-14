Wuhan Yangtze vs Beijing Guoan prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2022-23

Wuhan Yangtze will take on Beijing Guoan at Dongxihu Sports Center in Chinese Super League action on Wednesday.

Wuhan come into this game on the back of a thumping 5-0 win over Guangzhou City which enabled them to also snap their three-match winless streak in the division.

Their rivals come into this game on the back of their third straight defeat to table-toppers Wuhan Three Towns.

Wuhan Yangtze vs Beijing Guoan Head-to-Head

Beijing have a stranglehold on this fixture with seven wins to their name in the nine outings they have played so far. Only once has Wuhan emerged victorious in this fixture.

Wuhan Yangtze form guide: W-L-D-L-W

Beijing Guoan form guide: L-L-L-D-W

Wuhan Yangtze vs Beijing Guoan Team News

Wuhan Yangtze

The hosts have no injuries or suspensions ahead of this tie. However, Yuhao Chen will miss midweek action after being called up for national team duties.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Yuhao Chen

Beijing Guoan

Star forward Yuning Zhang will the miss the action owing to a shoulder injury.

Injured: Yuning Zhang

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wuhan Yangtze vs Beijing Guoan Predicted XI

Wuhan Yangtze (4-3-3): Wang Zhifeng (GK), Miang Tian, Li Peng, Bruno Viana, Dong Xu, Hu Jinghang, Asmir Kajevic, Wang Jingbin, Hu Jiali, Felicio Brown Forbes, Hu Rentian

Beijing Guoan (4-3-3): Sen Hou; Huan Liu, Yang Yu, Dabao Yu, Chengdong Zhang; Zhongguo Chi, Samir Memisevic, Xizhe Zhang; Gang Wang, Cheng Piao, Sang-woo Kang.

Wuhan Yangtze vs Beijing Guoan Prediction

Beijing Guoan are in a serious spot of bother after suffering a humiliating defeat at the hands of the leaders on Friday. Three back-to-back defeats have not only plummeted them into the bottom half of the division, but they also sit a place behind their Wednesday rivals. They are in a desperate need of a turnaround and their outing against Wuhan could not have come at a better time.

Beijing enjoy a formidable advantage in this fixture and will be looking to glean some confidence from that to snap their losing streak. The hosts, on the other hand, will look to capitalize on the visitors' mental vulnerability and subject them to further disappointment.

An interesting game is on the cards, with both teams expected to settle for a draw.

Prediction: Wuhan Yangtze 1-1 Beijing Guoan

