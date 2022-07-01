Wuhan Yangtze vs Guangzhou FC prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2022

Chinese Super League action will be back this weekend as out-of-form Wuhan host struggling Guangzhou.

Wuhan will come into this game on the back of a three-match losing run that has seen them dwindle into the lower rung of the division.

The visitors are worse off with just one win in their opening six games so far. With five defeats already to their name, they will hope to reinvigorate some momentum into the season as they take on Wuhan.

Wuhan Yangtze vs Guangzhou FC head-to-head

The two teams have squared off against each other on 22 occasions in the past, with 11 of them going the way of the hosts. Guangzhou have only won the contest twice (both in cup encounters), with the remaining games ending in draws.

Guangzhou are yet to beat Wuhan in a league contest.

There is little to separate the two teams in terms of their recent form as both are struggling at the moment.

Wuhan Yangtze form guide: L-L-L-W-W

Guangzhou FC form guide: L-W-L-L-L

Wuhan Yangtze vs Guangzhou FC Team News

Wuhan Yangtze

Midfielder Lee Ding will miss the clash due to a hip injury, which has sidelined him until August.

Apart from that, they have no other suspensions or fitness concerns.

Injured: Lee Ding

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Guangzhou

Ki Liren (ankle) and Lo Chang (hip) will both miss the tie due to their respective injuries.

Injured: Ki Liren, Lo Chang

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Wuhan Yangtze vs Guangzhou FC Predicted XI

Wuhan Yangtze Predicted XI (4-5-1): Zhifeng Wang; Shangkun Liu, Peng Li, Bruno Viana, Tian Ming; Jinghang Hu, Asmir Kajevic, Chongqiu Ye, Jiali Hu, Rentian Hu; Felicio Brown Forbes

Guangzhou FC Predicted XI (4-5-1): Zhang Xianji; Wui Shihao, Ximing Pan, Junzhe Zhang, Liu Jing; Wei Liao, Yunan Gao, Daogang Yao, Huaze Gao, Xuchen Yao; Tianyuan Xu

Wuhan Yangtze vs Guangzhou FC Prediction

This is a tough one to call as both teams are hugely out of form. If they approach this game with a conservative outlook, this may possibly end in a goalless affair.

The visitors' defensive frailties are second to none in the division and we can possibly expect Wuhan to get at least one at the back of their opponent's net.

The visitors are also yet to win an encounter against Wuhan in the league.

Wuhan remains the favorites to clinch the tie.

Prediction: Wuhan 1-0 Guangzhou

