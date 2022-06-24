Wuhan Yangtze vs Shanghai Port prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2022

Wuhan Yangtze take on Shanghai Port at the Dalian Sports Center in the Chinese Super League on Saturday, with both sides having had similar starts to the season.

Wuhan Yangtze are currently 7th in the league, three points off the top 3. Jinyu Li's side have faltered of late, having lost their last two games on the trot and will be going into the game off the back of a 2-0 loss against Shanghai Shenhua last time out. They will look to bounce back with a win against Shanghai Port on Saturday.

Shanghai Port are currently 11th in the league, three points behind their opponents.Ivan Leko's side have been in disappointing form of late, having lost three of their last five games across all competitions. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Wuhan Yangtze on Saturday.

Both sides will want to climb up the table with a win and that should make for an exciting contest.

Wuhan Yangtze vs Shanghai Port Head-to-Head

Shanghai Port have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Wuhan Yangtze winning only one.

Wuhan's solitary win came earlier this month with Bruno Viana's second-half goal being enough to secure victory on the night.

Wuhan Yangtze Form Guide: L-L-W-W-W

Shanghai Port Form Guide: L-W-W-L-L

Wuhan Yangtze vs Shanghai Port Team News

Wuhan Yangtze

Wuhan Yangtze have no new injury worries following their 2-0 loss against Shanghai Shenhua last time out.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Shanghai Port

Shanghai Port came away unscathed from their 2-1 loss against Wuhan Three Towns last time out.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wuhan Yangtze vs Shanghai Port Predicted XI

Titan Sports Plus @titan_plus After Shanghai Port was beaten by Wuhan Three Towns 2:1, Ivan Leko, the head coach, admitted that it is improbable to win the champion this season. As a favorite, Shanghai Port, whose squad was weakened by lockdown and absence of foreign players, gains 6 points in the 5 games. After Shanghai Port was beaten by Wuhan Three Towns 2:1, Ivan Leko, the head coach, admitted that it is improbable to win the champion this season. As a favorite, Shanghai Port, whose squad was weakened by lockdown and absence of foreign players, gains 6 points in the 5 games. https://t.co/12GspMU6Lq

Wuhan Yangtze Predicted XI (4-4-2): Zhifeng Wang; Shangkun Liu, Bruno Viana, Peng Li, Yuhao Chen; Yun Liu, Aoshuang Nie, Asmir Kajevic, Jiali Hu; Jinghang Hu, Felicio Brown Forbes

Shanghai Port Predicted XI (4-4-2): Junling Yan; Shenchao Wang, Ang Li, Linpeng Zhang, Wenjun Lu; Chunxin Chen, Murahmetjan Muzepper, Shiyuan Yang, Jin Feng; Paulinho, Zhurun Liu

Wuhan Yangtze vs Shanghai Port Prediction

Both sides have been in similar form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday. However, Wuhan Yangtze should have enough quality to come away with the win.

We predict a tight game, with Wuhan Yangtze winning by a slender margin.

Prediction: Wuhan Yangtze 2-1 Shanghai Port

