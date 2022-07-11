Wuhan Yangtze vs Shanghai Shenhua prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2022-23

The Chinese Super League campaign continues this week and will see Wuhan Yangtze host Shanghai Shenhua at the Wuhan Sports Centre Stadium on Tuesday.

Wuhan Yangtze began their league campaign strongly, winning their first three games. However, they have fallen off the pace since then and have struggled for results, most recently suffering a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of league leaders Wuhan Three Towns.

The hosts sit mid-table in 10th place with 12 points from nine games. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track this week.

Shanghai Shenhua have enjoyed a solid campaign so far. After suffering their first defeat of the season last weekend, the Shanghai outfit returned to winning ways in midweek, beating Hebei 1-0 on home turf.

The visitors sit fourth in the league standings with 20 points from nine games. They are five points behind Wuhan Three Towns at the top of the table and will be looking to reduce that gap on Tuesday.

Wuhan Yangtze vs Shanghai Shenhua Head-to-Head

There have been seven meetings between Wuhan Yangtze and Shanghai Shenhua. The visitors are undefeated in all seven matchups, winning three times and drawing the other four.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash earlier this season, which the Shanghai club won 2-0.

Wuhan Yangtze Form Guide: L-W-L-L-L

Shanghai Shenhua Form Guide: W-L-D-W-W

Wuhan Yangtze vs Shanghai Shenhua Team News

Wuhan Yangtze

Xuheng Huang and goalkeeper Zhang Zhenqiang both picked up knocks in the hosts' last game and could miss out on the midweek clash.

Sporting Braga loanee Bruno Viana and former Montenegro international Asmir Kajevic were both absent from the squad last week but should return here.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Xuheng Huang, Zhang Zhenqiang

Suspended: None

Shanghai Shenhua

Substitute Jianrong Zhu both came off injured last time out after scoring the winner and is a major doubt for this one.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Jianrong Zhu

Suspended: None

Wuhan Yangtze vs Shanghai Shenhua Predicted XI

Wuhan Yangtze Predicted XI (4-5-1): Zhifeng Wang; Shangkun Liu, Peng Li, Bruno Viana, Chen Yuhao; Jinghang Hu, Asmir Kajevic, Zhongqiu Ye, Jiali Hu, Rentian Hu; Felicio Brown Forbes

Shanghai Shenhua Predicted XI (4-4-2): Zhen Ma; Denny Wang Yi, Bi Jinhao, Zhu Chenjie, Yunqui Li; Haijan Wang, Alexander N'Doumbou, Wu Xi, Yunding Cao; Christian Bassogog, Ruofan Liu

Wuhan Yangtze vs Shanghai Shenhua Prediction

Wuhan Yangtze have lost five of their last six games and will be desperate for points here. Their most recent victory came on home turf and they will be aiming to take confidence from that.

Shanghai Shenhua have lost just one game all season and are by far the stronger of the two sides ahead of Tuesday's clash. The visitors should win this one.

Prediction: Wuhan Yangtze 1-2 Shanghai Shenhua

