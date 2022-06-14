Wuhan Yangtze vs Wuhan Three Towns prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2022

Wuhan Yangtze will play host to Wuhan Three Towns at Wuhan Sports Center Stadium in the Chinese Super League on Wednesday.

Wuhan Yangtze have moved to the top of the standings following a successful trip to Guangzhou on Saturday. They have now made a flawless three-game run. Last season, the Han Army finished close to the bottom in the 14th spot out of 16 teams. Their coach admitted then that it was not a satisfactory campaign. However, this term, they appear to mean business.

Overcoming Wuhan Three Towns will strengthen their place at the summit and that is what Li Jinyu and his charges will be aiming for.

Wuhan Three Towns lost their top spot after sharing the spoils with Shanghai Shenhua 1-1 on Sunday. It wasn't a bad game for Three Towns, who were playing against one of the biggest teams in the league. However, they needed all three points to maintain their position, which they failed to achieve. They will hope to make amends against Wuhan Yangtze on Wednesday. The home side will not let that happen easily though.

It is also a top-of-the-table clash as both teams currently occupy the first and second spots, with two points separating them. The top spot will belong to the eventual winner.

Wuhan Yangtze vs Wuhan Three Towns Head-to-Head

There are no records of their recent clashes and both sides will be keen to start their rivalry off with a positive result.

Wuhan Yangtze form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-L

Wuhan Three Towns form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-L-W

Wuhan Yangtze vs Wuhan Three Towns Team News

Wuhan Yangtze

Yuhao Chen is on international assignment. German-born Costa Rican Felicio Brown Forbes will be chasing his third goal of the season following his brace against Hebei on Tuesday. Wuhan Yangtze’s late winner over Guangzhou came through defender Li Peng. His coach is expecting him to pose a similar threat from set pieces against the visitors.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: Yuhao Chen.

Wuhan Three Towns

All players are available for selection. Brazilian striker Ademilson is yet to open his goal account this season, and perhaps he will do so on Wednesday. Coach Pedro Morilla has other punchers to count on while facing Wuhan Yangtze. Nicolae Stanciu and Davidson have been prolific and could make a statement at Wuhan Sports Center Stadium.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Wuhan Yangtze vs Wuhan Three Towns Predicted Xls

Wuhan Yangtze (4-3-3): Wang Zhifeng (GK), Miang Tian, Li Peng, Bruno Viana, Dong Xu, Hu Jinghang, Asmir Kajevic, Wang Jingbin, Hu Jiali, Felicio Brown Forbes, Hu Rentian

Wuhan Three Towns (4-4-2): Dianzuo Liu (GK), Deng Hanwen, Wallace, Yiming Liu, Ren Hang, Xie Pengfei, Nicolae Stanciu, Zhang Xiaobin, Hui Zhang, Davidson, Ademilson

Wuhan Yangtze vs Wuhan Three Towns Prediction

Wuhan Three Towns will look to avoid another setback which will drag them further away from the top spot. However, snatching all three points at Wuhan Sports Center Stadium seems more of an uphill battle. In the absence of a win, earning one point from a tough away fixture would not be too bad.

Wuhan Yangtze appear more determined and more inspired to claim a fourth win in a row, most importantly in front of the home fans.

Prediction: Wuhan Yangtze 2-1 Wuhan Three Towns

