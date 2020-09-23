Wuhan Zall vs Hebei CFFC prediction, preview, team news and more | CSL 2020

Wuhan Zall and Hebei CFFC will clash on Friday in the Chinese Super League, with three points at stake as the regular season winds down.

Wuhan were on the losing side of a 1-0 defeat to Chongqing Lifang last time out, while China Fortune defeated Tianjin Teda by the same scoreline.

Through Marcao's header in the injury time, Hebei CFFC defeated Tianjin Teda 1:0. Hebei CFFC, rising to the 3rd of the Suzhou Group, are contending for a spot in the championship playoff. Tianjin Teda have only 2pt in 12 games. It is reported they are close to Soares from Porto. pic.twitter.com/WzElKC6nrh — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) September 22, 2020

Hebei CFFC are currently placed fourth in Group B of the CSL, two points and two places ahead of Wuhan Zall.

Wuhan Zall vs Hebei CFFC Head-to-Head

The two teams have clashed on seven occasions in the past and they have a similar head-to-head record with three victories apiece and one draw, although Hebei Fortune trail slightly in terms of goal count with 10 goals scored and 12 conceded.

Their latest match-up came just last week in the Chinese FA Cup and Wuhan came back from a goal down at half time to progress 4-3 on penalties.

Wuhan Zall form guide (all competitions): D-L-L-D-L

Hebei CFFC form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-D-W

Wuhan Zall vs Hebei CFFC Team News

Wuhan Zall

Wuhan Zall will be without forward Rafael Da Silva who has returned to Brazil to recover from an injury.

There are no suspension issues to worry about for Wuhan.

Injuries: Rafael Da Silva

Suspensions: None

Hebei CFFC

Hebei have no injury or suspension concerns ahead of their clash with Wuhan Zall, although they have several players who are at risk of suspension.

Injuries: None

Suspensions: None

Wuhan Zall vs Hebei CFFC Predicted XI

Wuhan Zall Predicted XI (4-4-2): Hengyi Dong; Yi Liu, Pengfeil Han, Junjian Liao, Shangkun Liu; Chenglin Zhang, Kai Wang, Eddy Gnahore, Zilei Jiang; Leo Baptistao, Obafemi Martins

Hebei CFFC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bao Yaxiong; Haifeng Ding, Hang Ren, Ximing Pan, Zhang Chengdong; Samir Mesimevic, Wang Quiming, Yin Hongbo; Mohamed Buya Turay, Vinicius Alves, Ricardo Goulart

Wuhan Zall vs Hebei CFFC Prediction

Hebei CFFC will look to avenge their FA Cup elimination against Wuhan, with the added advantage of going five points clear of their opponents on the table with a victory.

Wuhan Zall Officially announced the signing of Obafemi Martins. After the arrival of Fidel Martinez from Ecuador, the 36-year-old(?) striker was released by Shanghai Shenhua. Wuhan Zall signed him as a replacement of Rafael Silva, who has returned to Brazil for injury recovery. pic.twitter.com/72pBtVbc4I — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) September 20, 2020

Wuhan Zall will be banking on the experience of new signing and Chinese Super League veteran Obafemi Martins to lead their attack. The prospect of the Nigerian lining up alongside former Atletico Madrid man Leo Baptistao is tantalising.

Hebei China Fortune will have to perform at their best if they are to keep the duo quiet but this is unlikely and goals are all but guaranteed to be scored at both ends, leading to a narrow victory for Hebei China Fortune.

Prediction: Wuhan Zall 1-3 Hebei China Fortune FC