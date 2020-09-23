Wuhan Zall vs Hebei CFFC prediction, preview, team news and more | CSL 2020

Wuhan Zall and Hebei CFFC will clash on Friday in the Chinese Super League, with three points at stake as the regular season winds down.
Wuhan were on the losing side of a 1-0 defeat to Chongqing Lifang last time out, while China Fortune defeated Tianjin Teda by the same scoreline.
Hebei CFFC are currently placed fourth in Group B of the CSL, two points and two places ahead of Wuhan Zall.
Wuhan Zall vs Hebei CFFC Head-to-Head
The two teams have clashed on seven occasions in the past and they have a similar head-to-head record with three victories apiece and one draw, although Hebei Fortune trail slightly in terms of goal count with 10 goals scored and 12 conceded.
Their latest match-up came just last week in the Chinese FA Cup and Wuhan came back from a goal down at half time to progress 4-3 on penalties.
Wuhan Zall form guide (all competitions): D-L-L-D-L
Hebei CFFC form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-D-W
Wuhan Zall vs Hebei CFFC Team News
Wuhan Zall
Wuhan Zall will be without forward Rafael Da Silva who has returned to Brazil to recover from an injury.
There are no suspension issues to worry about for Wuhan.
Injuries: Rafael Da Silva
Suspensions: None
Hebei CFFC
Hebei have no injury or suspension concerns ahead of their clash with Wuhan Zall, although they have several players who are at risk of suspension.
Injuries: None
Suspensions: None
Wuhan Zall vs Hebei CFFC Predicted XI
Wuhan Zall Predicted XI (4-4-2): Hengyi Dong; Yi Liu, Pengfeil Han, Junjian Liao, Shangkun Liu; Chenglin Zhang, Kai Wang, Eddy Gnahore, Zilei Jiang; Leo Baptistao, Obafemi Martins
Hebei CFFC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bao Yaxiong; Haifeng Ding, Hang Ren, Ximing Pan, Zhang Chengdong; Samir Mesimevic, Wang Quiming, Yin Hongbo; Mohamed Buya Turay, Vinicius Alves, Ricardo Goulart
Wuhan Zall vs Hebei CFFC Prediction
Hebei CFFC will look to avenge their FA Cup elimination against Wuhan, with the added advantage of going five points clear of their opponents on the table with a victory.
Wuhan Zall will be banking on the experience of new signing and Chinese Super League veteran Obafemi Martins to lead their attack. The prospect of the Nigerian lining up alongside former Atletico Madrid man Leo Baptistao is tantalising.
Hebei China Fortune will have to perform at their best if they are to keep the duo quiet but this is unlikely and goals are all but guaranteed to be scored at both ends, leading to a narrow victory for Hebei China Fortune.
Prediction: Wuhan Zall 1-3 Hebei China Fortune FCPublished 23 Sep 2020, 22:04 IST