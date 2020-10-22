Wuhan Zall vs Henan Jianye prediction, preview, team news and more | CSL 2020

Wuhan Zall and Henan Jianye will trade tackles in the second leg of their relegation playoff in the Chinese Super League.
Henan Jianye hold a slim advantage, with a 30th-minute strike from Dourado giving them a 1-0 lead in the first leg last Saturday.
Wuhan Zall finished fifth in Group B of the regular season, while their opponents were bottom of Group A.
Wuhan Zall vs Henan Jianye Head-to-Head
This will be only the fifth meeting between Wuhan Zall and Henan Jianye, and the visitors have the better head-to-head-record.
They are yet to taste defeat in any of the four previous clashes with Wuhan, picking up a win and three draws.
The two teams have a penchant for goalless draws, with three of the last four games having ended without any side finding the back of the net.
Wuhan Zall form guide: W-L-L-D-L
Henan Jianye form guide: L-L-L-LW
Wuhan Zall vs Henan Jianye Team News
Wuhan Zall
The home side will be without Rafael Silva, who has been sidelined since August with a knee injury. Daniel Carrico has also been out with a long-term injury.
There are no suspension concerns for Wuhan Zall.
Injuries: Rafael Silva, Daniel Currico
Suspensions: None
Henan Jianye
The visitors have midfielder Sung-hwan Kim out with an injury that has sidelined him for the last month.
There are no suspension concerns for Henan Jianye
Injuries: Sung-hwan Kim
Suspensions: None
Wuhan Zall vs Henan Jianye Predicted XI
Wuhan Zall Predicted XI (4-4-2): Hengyi Dong; Yi Liu, Pengfeil Han, Junjian Liao, Shangkun Liu; Chenglin Zhang, Kai Wang, Eddy Gnahore, Zilei Jiang; Leo Baptistao, Obafemi Martins
Henan Jianye Predicted XI (3-5-2): Wu Yan; Niu Ziyi, Wang Shangyuan, Toni Sunjic; Ke Zhao, Ma Xingyu, Christian Bassagog, Tim Chow, Luo Xin; Fernando Karanga, Henrique Dourado
Wuhan Zall vs Henan Jianye Prediction
Ahead of this tie, Wuhan Zall appeared to have the better chances of progressing, but they now find themselves facing an uphill task to avoid relegation.
The first leg victory ended a run of eight consecutive defeats for Henan Jianye, while they had not picked up a win in their previous 11 matches.
The one-goal advantage will, however, give them something to protect, although Wuhan Zall should fancy their chances of breaching a backline that was one of the most porous in the regular season. Despite that, a draw could be on the cards with Henan Jianye winning this tie on aggregate.
Prediction: Wuhan Zall 1-1 Henan JianyePublished 22 Oct 2020, 00:25 IST