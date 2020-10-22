Wuhan Zall vs Henan Jianye prediction, preview, team news and more | CSL 2020

Wuhan Zall and Henan Jianye will trade tackles in the second leg of their relegation playoff in the Chinese Super League.

Henan Jianye hold a slim advantage, with a 30th-minute strike from Dourado giving them a 1-0 lead in the first leg last Saturday.

Wuhan Zall finished fifth in Group B of the regular season, while their opponents were bottom of Group A.

In the 1st leg of the relegation playoff 1st round, Henan Jianye (6 pts in 14 games in the regular season) beat Wuhan Zall (17 pts). Tianjin Teda (3 pts) beat Shenzhen FC (17 pts). The 2 rock-bottom teams in the regular season are now 1 draw away from winning relegation battle. pic.twitter.com/0kX1wjcXlk — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) October 18, 2020

Wuhan Zall vs Henan Jianye Head-to-Head

This will be only the fifth meeting between Wuhan Zall and Henan Jianye, and the visitors have the better head-to-head-record.

They are yet to taste defeat in any of the four previous clashes with Wuhan, picking up a win and three draws.

The two teams have a penchant for goalless draws, with three of the last four games having ended without any side finding the back of the net.

Wuhan Zall form guide: W-L-L-D-L

Henan Jianye form guide: L-L-L-LW

Wuhan Zall vs Henan Jianye Team News

Wuhan Zall

The home side will be without Rafael Silva, who has been sidelined since August with a knee injury. Daniel Carrico has also been out with a long-term injury.

There are no suspension concerns for Wuhan Zall.

Injuries: Rafael Silva, Daniel Currico

Suspensions: None

Henan Jianye

The visitors have midfielder Sung-hwan Kim out with an injury that has sidelined him for the last month.

There are no suspension concerns for Henan Jianye

Injuries: Sung-hwan Kim

Suspensions: None

Wuhan Zall vs Henan Jianye Predicted XI

Wuhan Zall Predicted XI (4-4-2): Hengyi Dong; Yi Liu, Pengfeil Han, Junjian Liao, Shangkun Liu; Chenglin Zhang, Kai Wang, Eddy Gnahore, Zilei Jiang; Leo Baptistao, Obafemi Martins

Henan Jianye Predicted XI (3-5-2): Wu Yan; Niu Ziyi, Wang Shangyuan, Toni Sunjic; Ke Zhao, Ma Xingyu, Christian Bassagog, Tim Chow, Luo Xin; Fernando Karanga, Henrique Dourado

Wuhan Zall vs Henan Jianye Prediction

Ahead of this tie, Wuhan Zall appeared to have the better chances of progressing, but they now find themselves facing an uphill task to avoid relegation.

The first leg victory ended a run of eight consecutive defeats for Henan Jianye, while they had not picked up a win in their previous 11 matches.

In the 1st leg of the CSL relegation playoff 1st round, Henan Jianye beat Wuhan Zall 1:0. Toni Sunjic and Javier Pereira, the head coach, made the debut for Henan. Christian Bassogog was brought down. Henrique Dourado missed the penalty but scored through the follow up. pic.twitter.com/GJVlmX5diA — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) October 18, 2020

The one-goal advantage will, however, give them something to protect, although Wuhan Zall should fancy their chances of breaching a backline that was one of the most porous in the regular season. Despite that, a draw could be on the cards with Henan Jianye winning this tie on aggregate.

Prediction: Wuhan Zall 1-1 Henan Jianye