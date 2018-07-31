Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE Gift Real Madrid Championship Belt for Winning 3 Consecutive Champions League Titles

Ed Ran
ANALYST
News
31 Jul 2018

Real Madrid Celebrate After Victory In The Champions League Final Against Liverpool
Real Madrid beat Liverpool in the Champions League final to win their 13th European title

What's the story?

After Real Madrid won their third consecutive UEFA Champions League title in May, the World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) awarded them with their very own custom-made Championship Belt to commemorate their achievement.

Former wrestling star and current WWE COO Triple H tweeted a picture of the belt which has the WWE logo on the front and Real Madrid's logo on the side.

"After 3 consecutive Champions League wins, it’s time for Real Madrid to celebrate like a WWE Champion! Hala Madrid!" - Triple H

This is not the first time a football team has received a championship belt from the WWE. Triple H had even sent Manchester City their own commemorative belt when they were crowned Premier League champions.

In case you didn't know...

The La Liga side beat Liverpool 3-1 in the final at the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, to win an unprecedented third consecutive title with goals from Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale.

Heart of the Matter

Although clubs have won the European Cup three years in a row before, nobody had accomplished the feat in the modern Champions League era which began in 1992.

Real Madrid themselves had won it five times between 1956 and 1960 while Ajax lifted the trophy thrice between 1971 and 1973 and Bayern Munich repeated that feat between 1974 and 1976.

Real Madrid had made history when Zinedine Zidane led them to back-to-back titles in 2017. The three-peat in 2018 only made the coach and the squad bigger heroes.

Zidane left his post as Real Madrid coach after winning the third title - having never finished a season without the trophy and signing off as the undisputed three-time European champion.

Video: Behind the Scenes of Real Madrid's historic victory

UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Triple H Zinedine Zidane
Ed Ran
ANALYST
Bringing to you the latest news and updates in the world of sport!
