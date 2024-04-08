Wycombe vs Derby Prediction and Betting Tips | April 10th 2024 

Wycombe Wanderers and Derby County will battle for three points in a League One round 43 clash on Wednesday.

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 defeat away to Peterborough over the weekend in the final of the EFL Trophy. All three goals came from the 85th minute onwards, with Harrison Burrows scoring a brace for Peterborough while Dale Taylor scored for the visitors.

The Buckinghamshire outfit will turn their focus back to the league scene where their last game saw them play out a goalless draw away to Blackpool.

Derby, meanwhile, have not been in action since sharing the spoils in a 2-2 draw away to Portsmouth last week. They twice took the lead in the first half courtesy of Joe Ward's brace while Pompey equalized through Abu Kamara and Owen Moxon.

The draw left them second in the table, having garnered 82 points from 42 games. Wycombe are 14th with 51 points to their name.

Wycombe vs Derby Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the sixth meeting between the two sides. Derby County have two wins to their name, and Wycombe were victorious once while two games ended in a draw.

Their most recent meeting came in December 2023 when they shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

All five head-to-head games witnessed goals at both ends.

Four of Derby's last five away games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Three of Wycombe's last four games have been level at the break.

Six of Derby's last seven games have seen one team keep a clean sheet.

Wycombe vs Derby Prediction

Wycombe don't have much left to play for in the season and are comfortably stuck in mid-table. The Chairboys have just two home games left in the campaign, with four successive away games to come after this.

Derby, by contrast, are in a neck-and-neck race with Bolton for the second automatic promotion spot. Just one point separates the two sides, with four games left in the campaign. Any slip up could be disastrous to the Rams' promotion hopes and they will be eager to avoid dropping unnecessary points.

We are backing Paul Warne's side to claim a narrow win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Wycombe 0-1 Derby

Wycombe vs Derby Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Derby to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half