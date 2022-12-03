Wycombe vs Portsmouth Prediction and Betting Tips | December 4, 2022 

Wycombe Wanderers will welcome Portsmouth to Adams Park on matchday 20 in League One on Sunday (December 4).
The hosts have not been in action since a 1-0 defeat at Cheltenham Town three weeks ago. Alfie May's 26th-minute goal proved to be the difference. Portsmouth, meanwhile, claimed a 3-2 home win over MK Dons in the second round of the FA Cup.
Darragh Burns gave the visitors a 19th-minute lead, but Reeco Hackett-Fairchild quickly levelled for the hosts before Colby Bishop's brace saw Pompey qualify for the next round.
Portsmouth will turn their attention to league action, where they sit just outside the playoff spots in seventh position, having garnered 29 points from 17 games. Wycombe, meanwhile, are 12th with 25 points after 19 games.
Wycombe vs Portsmouth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be tje 17th meeting between the two teams. Portsmouth have the slightly better record with six wins to fiur wins for Wycombe, while six games have been drawn.
- One of those draws came in their most recent meeting, a goalless stalemate in March this year.
- Wycombe have managed just one win from their last six games across competitions.
- Portsmouth are on a four-game unbeaten run away from home.
- Six of Portsmouth's last eight gamse across competitions have seen goals at both ends.
- The lairst four head-to-head meetings have produced less than three goals.
- Wycombe have failed to win their last four home games across competitions.
Wycombe vs Portsmouth Prediction
Portsmouth's strong away form means the Hampshire outfit come into the clash in a confident mood. Their chances are further boosted by Wycombe's poor record at home, with the Chairboys winless in their last four games.
Just four points separate the two teams in the standings, but a win for the visitors will see them climb into the playoff spots. Portsmouth should claim a narrow win, with goals to be scored at both ends.
Prediction: Wycombe 1-2 Portsmouth
Wycombe vs Portsmouth Beting Tips
Tip 1 - Portsmouth to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
