Wycombe vs Portsmouth Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29, 2024 

Wycombe and Portsmouth battle for three points in a League One round 41 clash on Friday (March 29).

The hosts are coming off a routine 2-0 victory over Northampton at the same venue a fortnight ago. Matt Butcher scored a second-half brace to guide the Chairboys to all three oints.

Portsmouth, meanwhile, have not been in action since a 1-0 win at Peterborough before the international break. Kusini Yengi's 77th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The win helped Pompey remain atop the summit with 83 points from 39 games and a game in hand. Wycombe, meanwhile, are 13th with 50 points after 38 games.

Wycombe vs Portsmouth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 20th meeting between the two sides. Portsmouth lead 7-5.

Their most recent clash in October saw Portsmouth claim a 2-1 comeback home win in the reverse fixture.

Portsmouth are on a 12-game unbeaten run in the league, winning nine.

Six of Wycombe's last eight games across competitions have seen one side keep a clean sheet.

Portsmouth have the best away record in the league, with 40 points from 20 games.

Wycombe have scored at least twice in eight of their last 11 home games across competitions.

Wycombe vs Portsmouth Prediction

Wycombe have had another stop-start season in League One and have an almost equal points gap between the playoff spots and the relegation zone.

They have had an upturn in fortune in recent weeks, winning three games on the spin for the first time this season. Manager Matt Bloomfield will hope that his side can build on it as they welcome the standout side in the league.

Portsmouth, meanwhile, are on course to win the league and return to the Championship for the first time since 2012. John Musinho's side will be full of confidence, as they have a five-point advantage and have also not lost in the league for over two months.

Expect the visitors to claim maximum points with a narrow win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Wycombe 0-1 Portsmouth

Wycombe vs Portsmouth Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Portsmouth to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Portsmouth to win either half