Wycombe Wanderers vs Barnsley prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

Wycombe Wanderers and Barnsley will trade tackles at Adams Park on Wednesday in the EFL Championship.

The hosts picked up a rare victory at the weekend, with a first-half strike by Ryan Tafazolli giving them a shock win against Preston North End.

Barnsley were also victorious as they edged a five-goal thriller against Bournemouth with a 3-2 victory.

That fixture at the Vitality Stadium was a direct six-pointer between two sides seeking a place in the playoffs. Barnsley's victory helped them consolidate their spot in sixth.

Wycombe Wanderers' victory did not have any impact on their league position, as they still occupy bottom spot in the standings. However, the three points gave them a slim chance of avoiding the drop, as they are now nine points away from safety.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Barnsley Head-to-Head

This will only be the eighth meeting between the sides. Barnsley have the better record with three wins and three draws to their name.

Wycombe Wanderers' sole victory came in a League One fixture in December 2018.

Their most recent clash came on matchday 17 of the current campaign, when Callum Styles and Cauley Woodrow helped fire Barnsley to a 2-1 home win.

Wycombe Wanderers have been poor throughout the campaign and it is no surprise to see them fighting to remain in the Championship after just one season. Their victory over Preston brought an end to a run of four consecutive defeats.

Barnsley are unbeaten in 11 conseutive Championship games, with eight of those games ending in a victory for The Tykes.

Wycombe Wanderers form guide: W-L-L-L-L

Barnsley form guide: W-D-W-W-W

Wycombe Wanderers vs Barnsley Team News

Wycombe Wanderers

The hosts have Jordan Obita ruled out with a muscle injury. There are no suspension concerns for manager Gareth Ainsworth.

Injury: Jordan Obita

Suspension: None

Barnsley

Barnsley have two players sidelined for the trip to Wycombe. Defenders Liam Ketching (groin) and Ben Williams (ACL) are unavailable for selection.

Injuries: Ben Williams, Liam Ketching

Suspension: None

Wycombe Wanderers vs Barnsley Predicted XI

Wycombe Wanderers Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Stockdale (GK); Joe Jacobson, Ryan Tafazolli, Josh Knight, Jason McCarthy; Dominic Gape, Curtis Thompson, Anis Mehmeti; Garath McCleary, Uche Ikpeazu, Daryl Horgan

Barnsley Predicted XI (3-4-3): Bradley Collins (GK); Toby Sibbick, Michael Helik, Mads Juel Andersen; Alex Mowatt, Jordan Williams, Roman Oalmer, Callum Britain; Cauley Woodrow, Dominik Frieser, Conor Chaplin

Wycombe Wanderers vs Barnsley Prediction

One team is unbeaten in 11 games, the other have lost five of their last eight games.

Barnsley have been in rampant form in recent weeks and this difference in form could propel them to yet another victory. We are predicting a comfortable win for the visitors.

Prediction: Wycombe Wanderers 0-2 Barnsley