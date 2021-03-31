Wycombe Wanderers vs Blackburn Rovers prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

Wycombe Wanderers will welcome Blackburn Rovers to Adams Park on Friday for a matchday 39 fixture in the EFL Championship.

The hosts come into this game on the back of a goalless draw with Coventry City before the international break.

Blackburn also played out a stalemate away to table-toppers Norwich City. Goals in each half from Kenny McClean and Sam Gallagher ensured that both sides had a share of the spoils.

The results did not have any impact on the respective sides' positions on the table. Wycombe Wanderers remain rotted at the bottom and are odds-on for an immediate return to League One.

Blackburn Rovers are fairly comfortable in 15th spot, having garnered 48 points from 38 games to date. The Blue and Whites will, however, be keen to get all three points to steer further clear of the chasing pack.

Which has been your favourite goal of the season so far?

Wycombe Wanderers vs Blackburn Rovers Head-to-Head

This will be only the second meeting between the sides. Wycombe's long association with the lower leagues means they have never previously been in the same division as Blackburn Rovers.

Their sole meeting came in the first leg in September 2020 when Rovers ran riot in a 5-0 thrashing at Ewood Park. Adam Armstrong was the star of the show with a hat-trick.

Wycombe Wanderers have been dire in their first sojourn in the Championship. The Chairboys have just one win from their last seven league games.

Blackburn Rovers are winless in four, with three games in this sequence ending in a stalemate.

Wycombe Wanderers form guide: D-L-W-L-L

Blackburn Rovers form guide: D-D-L-D-W

Wycombe Wanderers vs Blackburn Rovers Team News

Wycombe Wanderers

The hosts have two players ruled out through injury. David Wheeler and Jordan Obita are still on the treatment table.

There are no suspension concerns for Wycombe Wanderers.

Injuries: David Wheeler, Jordan Obita

Suspension: None

Blackburn Rovers

The visitors have five players ruled out for the trip to Wycombe Wanderers. Jacob Davenport (groin), Daniel Ayala (groin) and Scott Wharton (Achilles) are all sidelined through injury.

Lewis Travis has also been ruled out with a hip injury, while Bradley Dack is a new injury concern with an ACL and has been ruled out for the season.

Adam Armstrong has recovered from his hamstring injury and could be called into action.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Tony Mowbray.

Injuries: Jacob Davenport, Daniel Ayala, Scott Wharton, Lewis Travis, Bradley Dack

Suspension: None

💪 Upbeat Brad ready for rehab journey to begin



🎙️ @BradDacks40 gave his first interview since suffering a second ACL injury earlier this month.



➡️ https://t.co/JI2UmMin6h#Rovers 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/7c8Jloe3ol — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) March 31, 2021

Wycombe Wanderers vs Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI

Wycombe Wanderers Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Stockdale (GK); Joe Jacobson, Ryan Tafazolli, Anthony Stewart, Jason McCarthy; Dominic Gape, Curtis Thompson, Anis Mehmeti; Garath McCleary, Uche Ikpeazu, Daryl Hogan

Blackburn Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thomas Kaminski (GK); Barry Douglas, Jarrad Branthwaite, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Ryan Nyambe; Corry Evans, Lewis Holtby, Harvey Elliott; Ben Brereton, Tyrhys Dolan, John Buckley

Wycombe Wanderers vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

Blackburn Rovers deploy a high and expansive style of play that sees them score and concede lots of goals. However, Wycombe's lack of bite in attack means the hosts might not capitalize on the space afforded to them.

We are predicting a fairly comfortable victory for the visitors.

Prediction: Wycombe Wanderers 0-2 Blackburn Rovers