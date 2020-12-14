Wycombe Wanderers vs Bournemouth prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

EFL Championship strugglers Wycombe Wanderers welcome promotion-chasing Bournemouth to Adams Park Stadium on Tuesday night.

Jason Tindall's Bournemouth have been a study in inconsistency in their last five games. They have won only two of those games, but scored nine goals in the two wins.

The most recent of those wins came at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday afternoon, when they beat Huddersfield 5-0 thanks to a brace from Dominic Solanke.

Wycombe are one spot above the bottom of the Championship. They are two points above bottom club Sheffield Wednesday. They have not won a game since early November, when they beat Birmingham City 2-1. They have played eight games since that win.

In their last game, Wycombe lost 2-1 to Coventry City. They were 2-0 down at half time, and Joe Jacobson's penalty proved to be a mere consolation.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head

Bournemouth have won 13 out of the 25 games that they have played against Wycombe Wanderers. The Cherries have lost six times to Wycombe in the past, while also playing out six draws.

Wycombe Wanderers form guide: L-L-D-L-D

Bournemouth form guide: W-D-W-L-D

Wycombe Wanderers vs Bournemouth Team News

For Wycombe, defenders Anthony Stewart and Ryan Tafazolli are injured, and will play no part in this game. They will also miss Curtis Thompson and Uche Ikpeazu against Bournemouth.

Injured: Ryan Tafazolli, Anthony Stewart, Curtis Thompson, Uche Ikpeazu

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Tindall doesn't have any real injury concerns to deal with in his Bournemouth squad at the moment.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wycombe Wanderersvs Bournemouth Predicted XI

Wycombe Wanderers Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ryan Allsop; Jason McCarthy, Josh Knight, Jack Grimmer, Joe Jacobson; Garath McCleary, Daryl Horgan, Dominic Gape, David Wheeler; Adebayo Akinfenwa, Scott Kashket

Bournemouth predicted XI (4-3-3): Asmir Begovic, Adam Smith, Chris Mepham, Steve Cook, Lloyd Kelly; Lewis Cook, Jefferson Lerma, Dan Gosling; David Brooks, Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld, Dominic Solanke

As a team that is serious in its bid for promotion, Bournemouth know that this is the period when they have to lift their performances, and put together a run of wins.

We are predicting that they will get the three points at Adams Park Stadium on Tuesday night, given that their opponents are struggling massively at both ends of the pitch.

Prediction: Wycombe Wanderers 1-3 Bournemouth