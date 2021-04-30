Wycombe Wanderers vs Bournemouth prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Wycombe Wanderers welcome Bournemouth to the Adams Park Stadium in EFL Championship action on Saturday.

Both sides will be aiming to return to winning ways as they head into this game off the back of defeats to Cardiff City and Brentford respectively.

Wycombe Wanderers failed in their bid to make it three games unbeaten as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Cardiff City.

In a game where the Bluebirds saw red, Wales international Kieffer Moore scored in either half to condemn Wycombe Wanderers to a 25th defeat of the season.

With 37 points from 44 games, Gareth Ainsworth's men are rock bottom in the league standings and are certain to be relegated back into the English third tier.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, failed to move into third place in the table as they suffered a 1-0 defeat against 10-man Brentford.

In an end-to-end affair, Bryan Mbeumo’s 77th -minute strike was all that separated the two sides at the Vitality Stadium.

The result saw Bournemouth’s six-game winning run come to an end, while also falling four points behind Brentford in third place.

The Cherries will now look to bounce back to winning ways and maintain their position in the log. They are level on points with fifth-place Swansea City and sixth-place Barnsley.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Bournemouth Head-To-Head

With 14 wins in their 26 meetings, Bournemouth head into this tie as the better side in this fixture. The hosts have picked up six victories, while the spoils have been shared six times.

Bournemouth are on an impressive four-game winning run across all competitions against Wycombe Wanderers. Their most recent meeting came back in December when the Cherries claimed a narrow 1-0 win.

Wycombe Wanderers Form Guide: W-L-D-W-L

Bournemouth Form Guide: W-W-W-W-L

Wycombe Wanderers vs Bournemouth Teams News

Wycombe Wanderers

The hosts will be without the services of towering centre-forward Adebayo Akinfenwa, who is out with a muscle injury.

Dominic Gape is also suffering from a similar muscle problem and has been ruled out of this tie.

Injured: Adebayo Akinfenwa, Dominic Gape

Suspended: None

Bournemouth

Lloyd Kelly was hauled off with an ankle injury in the first half against Millwall last Wednesday and is still in recovery.

Shane Long will also sit out this tie with a groin problem, while Lewis Cook remains sidelined with a lengthy ACL injury.

Injured: Lloyd Kelly, Shane Long, Lewis Cook

Suspended: None

Wycombe Wanderers vs Bournemouth Predicted XI

Wycombe Wanderers (3-4-1-2): Ryan Allsop; Joe Jacobsen, Anthony Stewart, Josh Knight; Jason McCarthy, Curtis Thompson, Anis Mehmeti, Fred Onyedinma; Garath McCleary; Uche Ikpeazu, Admiral Muskwe

Bournemouth Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Asmir Begovic; Diego Rico, Steve Kelly, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Adam Smith; Ben Pearson, Jefferson Lerma; Arnaut Danjuma, Philip Billing, David Brooks; Dominic Solanke

Wycombe Wanderers vs Bournemouth Prediction

Both sides will look to quickly move on from their respective defeats last time out. However, the visitors boast a stronger and more experienced squad. We predict that they will put that to good use and claim all three points.

Prediction: Wycombe Wanderers 0-2 Bournemouth