Wycombe Wanderers vs Brentford prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Wycombe Wanderers went on a fantastic mini-run last month, claiming their first seven points as a Championship club – a streak that included two consecutive league wins.

They did, however, lose their final game before the international break, going down 2-0 to Nottingham Forest.

As a result, they missed the chance to escape from the relegation zone.

They take on a Brentford side who are unbeaten in four matches and currently sit 11th.

A win could spring Brentford back up to where the big boys of the league are battling each other. This would be an achievement, having had a rather tepid beginning to the campaign.

The gang are back together!



Gareth Ainsworth is reunited with Richard Dobson and the rest of the staff for the #Chairboys' clash with #brentfordfc on Saturday.#WYCvBRE — Wycombe Wanderers (@wwfcofficial) November 19, 2020

Wycombe Wanderers vs Brentford Head-to-Head

These two have already met this season, having faced-off in the League Cup where Brentford won on penalties.

That result meant that the Bees have now won all three previous games against the Chairboys.

Wycombe’s last home win over Brentford came in November 2008 when they were both competing in League One.

This will be the first time they have ever faced each other in the Championship.

Historical records are identical, with both teams beating each other 10 times and drawing on 11 occasions.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Brentford Team News

Wycombe have the luxury of holding on to all but one of their players over the international break, meaning they go into this tie injury-free and fresh-legged.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brentford will see how defender Pontus Jansson is fairing in terms of his recovery ahead of this match. Thomas Frank is likely be without three first team players.

Injured: Christian Norgaard, Mads Roerlsav, Shandon Baptiste

Doubtful: Pontus Jansson

Suspended: None

🟡🔴 A first Bees game since 2015; Lee Mason will take charge of Saturday's trip to Adams Park#BrentfordFC #WYCBRE https://t.co/UzubgsfbW2 — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) November 19, 2020

Wycombe Wanderers vs Brentford Predicted XI

Wycombe Wanderers predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ryan Allsop, Jack Grimmer, Anthony Stewart, Josh Knight, Joe Jacobson, Curtis Thompson, Fred Onyedinma, Scott Kaskett, Daryl Horgan, David Wheeler, Adebayo Akinfenwa

Brentford predicted XI (4-3-3): David Raya, Henrick Dalsgaard, Mads Bech Sorensen, Ethan Pinnock, Rico Henry, Josh Dasilva, Emiliano Marcondes, Mathias Jensen, Saman Ghoddos, Ivan Toney, Bryan Mbeumo

Wycombe Wanderers vs Brentford Prediction

This will be closer than many will initially predict, especially given the difference in the number of internationals in each squad and thus tired legs from the international break.

The hosts have finally found their second-tier groove but Brentford can switch on their devastating quality at any moment, although it is obvious they miss leader Janssen at the back.

However, they will go for the three points and most likely get them.

Prediction: Wycombe Wanderers 1-2 Brentford