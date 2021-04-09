Wycombe Wanderers vs Luton Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

An improving Wycombe Wanderers will seek to build momentum when they host Luton Town at Adams Park in the Championship on Saturday.

The Chairboys have picked up back-to-back victories for only the second time this season. They have gone three consecutive games unbeaten for the first time in over four months.

Their first-ever season in the second-tier of English football has not gone according to plan. The Buckinghamshire outfit are rooted to the foot of the league standings following a poor campaign, but remain hopeful of finishing on a high.

With just six games left on their schedule, Gareth Ainsworth's side are nine points off safety and look very much likely to head back down again. However, their recent upturn in form has given their fans some reason to cheer.

In contrast, the Hatters have endured back-to-back defeats to Derby County and Barnsley, further denting their hopes of finishing inside the top 10.

However, they're still on course to post better end-season standings than last year, when Luton escaped relegation by the skin of their teeth and finished 19th.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Luton Town Head-To-Head

In 29 meetings between the sides, Wycombe have won only five times against Luton, who've beaten them on 14 occasions.

The Hatters are currently on a three-game winning streak against Wycombe, including a 2-0 success earlier this season.

Wycombe Wanderers Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-D-W-W

Luton Town Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-L

Wycombe Wanderers vs Luton Town Team News

Wycombe Wanderers

Dominic Gape sustained a knock to his calf last week and will be sidelined from this clash.

Barring any more fitness issues, manager Ainsworth may field the same line-up again.

Injured: Dominic Gape

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Luton Town

Dan Potts is close to returning and might displace Jordan Clark in the left-back spot if deemed fit enough to start.

Sonny Bradley came off the bench in the last match after missing the previous seven and will be pushing for a start here.

However, manager Jones is set to be without Tom Ince for the foreseeable future, after the midfielder hurt his ankle in the last game.

Injured: Tom Ince

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Wycombe Wanderers vs Luton Town Predicted XI

Wycombe Wanderers (5-4-1): David Stockdale; Jason McCarthy, Jack Grimmer, Josh Knight, Joe Jacobson, Fred Onyedinma; Admiral Muskwe, Dennis Adeniran, Curtis Thompson, Anis Mehmeti; Uche Ikpeazu.

Luton Town (4-3-1): Simon Sluga; James Bree, Kal Naismith, Matty Pearson, Dan Potts; Glen Rea, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall; Jordan Clark, Harry Cornick, James Collins.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Luton Town Prediction

Gareth Ainsworth is aiming for nothing less than six wins from their final six games and their recent form holds them in good stead.

Despite sitting 11 positions above them, Luton seem like the underdogs here, but should walk away with at least a draw.

Prediction: Wycombe Wanderers 1-1 Luton Town