Wycombe Wanderers vs Middlesbrough prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Wycombe Wanderers and Middlesbrough will trade tackles on matchday 23 of the EFL Championship, with three points at stake.

Both sides are in need of the points for markedly different reasons. The hosts currently occupy bottom-spot on the table, and need to earn points to avoid relegation.

Middlesbrough sit in ninth spot and need all three points to keep pace with the top six.

Wycombe snapped an 11-game winless run with their 2-1 win over Cardiff City last Tuesday. Meanwhile, Middlesbrough fell to an away defeat to Sheffield Wednesday by the same scoreline.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Middlesbrough Head-to-Head

This will be only the fifth meeting between the sides, but first in league competition. Wycombe are yet to pick up a victory against Middlesbrough.

Boro, by contrast, have two wins and two draws to their name in previous fixtures against The Chairboys.

Their last meeting came in the League Cup in 1998 when Middlesbrough qualified with a 3-1 aggregate win.

Advertisement

Wycombe Wanderers Form Guide: L-L-D-L-W

Middlesbrough form guide: L-W-W-W-L

Wycombe Wanderers vs Middlesbrough Team News

Wycombe

The hosts have two players sidelined by injury, as Dominic Garpe and Anthony Stewart are not expected back until January.

Manager Gareth Ainsworth will have Alex Pattison back for selection after he completed his three-game suspension for the red card picked up against Bournemouth.

Injuries: Anthony Stewart, Dominic Garpe

Suspension: None

Middlesbrough

Three players are sidelined for the visitors through injury. Jonathan Howson (hamstring), Ashley Fletcher (hamstring), and Grant Hall (thigh) are all unavailable for selection.

Midfielder Sam Morsy is suspended, having accumulated five yellow cards.

Injuries: Jonathan Howson, Ashley Fletcher, Grant Hall

Suspension: Sam Morsy

Wycombe Wanderers vs Middlesbrough

Wycombe Wanderers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ryan Allsop; Joe Jacobson, Ryan Tafazolli, Josh Knight, Jack Grimmer; Anis Mehmeti, Curtis Thompson, David Wheeler; Gareth McCleary, Uche Ikpeazu, Daryl Horgan

Middlesbrough Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marcus Bettinelli; Marc Bola, Paddy McNair, Dael Fry, Anfernee Djiskteel; Lewis Wing, Marcus Browne; Marvin Johnson, George Saville, Duncan Watmore; Britt Assombalonga

Wycombe Wanderers vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Wycombe secured promotion to the Championship for the first time in their history via the playoffs, but they have found the going tough in England's second division.

Current @Boro boss Neil Warnock managed Burton Albion against the #Chairboys in 1984... seven years before Gareth Ainsworth even began his playing career.



On Saturday they'll be in opposing dugouts, and our man has the utmost respect for the 72-year-old.#WYCvMID pic.twitter.com/hbVJHRdGId — Wycombe Wanderers (@wwfcofficial) December 31, 2020

Advertisement

They have just three wins from their 22 games thus far and are looking likely to drop back down to League One.

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough saw their three-game winning streak ended on Tuesday. Barring an upset, we expect Middlesbrough to easily defeat Wycombe and reignite their promotion aspirations.

Prediction: Wycombe Wanderers 0-2 Middlesbrough