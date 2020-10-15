Wycombe Wanderers vs Millwall prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Wycombe Wanderers' first season as a Championship club could not have gone worse. The Chairboys were the favourites to be relegated prior to the start of the 2020-21 season and have, unfortunately for them, lived up to that expectation, having not registered a single goal, let along a point, so far.

Their 2-0 loss away at Luton Town in their last outing means they have conceded 10 goals in their first four games and are only kept from being at the foot of the table by Sheffield Wednesday's points penalty for financial rule breaches.

Millwall, meanwhile, have started steady and have claimed one win and two draws in their opening four games, though they suffered their first loss of the league season away at Swansea before the international break.

Lions fans will be expectant of three points when they travel to Wycombe on Saturday while the hosts are just desperate to see the ball hit the back of their opponents' net.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Millwall Head-to-Head

Saturday's game will be the first encounter in which the teams face each other as Championship clubs and their first meeting in any league since 2010 when they were competing in League One.

Wycombe have actually beaten Millwall the past two times they have faced them in both the EFL Trophy in December 2016 and the FA Cup in December 2015.

They have also beaten them in the last two league meetings, with their last loss at home in a league competition coming in December 1999.

Advertisement

In fact, they have lost just twice to Millwall since the turn of the century.

It's neck-and-neck on a historical records basis with both teams beating each other seven times alongside four draws since their first fixture in 1996 (when Wycombe won 1-0).

Wycombe Wanderers v Millwall Team News

The hosts have been boosted by the arrival of Leicester City defender Josh Knight, who has joined on a loan deal until January.

Injured: Adebayo Akinfenwa, Uche Ikpeazu

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Millwall are still without Troy Parrott who is nursing a long-term injury.

Injured: Troy Parrott

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

🗣 "They'll be fighting for their lives... we've got to go out and put a big performance in."



🔜 @wwfcofficial#Millwall — Millwall FC (@MillwallFC) October 15, 2020

Wycombe Wanderers v Millwall Predicted XI

Wycombe Wanderers predicted XI (4-4-2): Ryan Allsop, Jack Grimmer, Anthony Stewart, Darius Charles, Joe Jacobson, Curtis Thompson, Matt Bloomfield, Nick Freeman, Fred Onyedinma, Josh Parker, Scott Kashket

Millwall predicted XI (3-4-3): Bartosz Bialkowski, Shaun Hutchinson, Alex Pearce, Jake Cooper, Mahlon Romeo, Ryan Leonard, Ryan Woods, Scott Malone, Mason Bennett, Tom Bradshaw, Jed Wallace

Advertisement

Wycombe Wanderers v Millwall Prediction

The hosts are desperate to record their first goal as a Championship club, and they may well get it against Millwall.

That being said, Wycombe are unlikely to get a result against a Millwall side eager to hop back on the winning trail following their first loss of the league season last time out.

Prediction: Wycombe Wanderers 1-3 Millwall