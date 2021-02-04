Wycombe Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest Prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Wycombe Wanderers will host Nottingham Forest at Adams Park on Saturday in a matchday 28 fixture of the EFL Championship.

The home side played out a goalless draw with Birmingham City in their most recent fixture, which followed a 7-2 thrashing away to Brentford.

Nottingham Forest were 2-1 victors away to Coventry City. Goals from Lewis Grabban and Michael Rose helped them to come from behind to pick up all three points.

That victory sent the visitors three points clear of the relegation places. Wycombe still occupy bottom spot after 27 games and look odds on to return to League One after just one season.

📺 Watch The Reds on the road!#NFFC are aiming for two away wins in a week and you can watch their clash with @wwfcofficial on Saturday live on iFollow Forest (kick-off 3pm). https://t.co/SXt4BYfWlU — Nottingham Forest FC 💙 (@NFFC) February 4, 2021

Wycombe Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head

This will be only the fifth meeting between the two sides and Wycombe Wanderers are yet to pick up a win.

Nottingham Forest, by contrast, have three wins and a draw to their name, with eight goals scored and just three conceded.

Their most recent and first league meeting came in November 2020, when goals in each half by Lyle Taylor gave Forest a 2-0 home win.

Prior to that, the sides had met only in League Cup action, with the Tricky Trees progressing on each occasion.

Advertisement

Wycombe Wanderers form guide (all competitions): D-L-L-W-L

Nottingham Forest form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-L-W

Wycombe Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest Team News

Wycombe Wanderers

The hosts have Joe Jacobson ruled out of this match with a knock. The left-back is expected back in the coming days.

There are no suspension concerns for The Chairboys.

Injury: Joe Jacobson

Suspension: None

Nottingham Forest

There are two players sidelined by injury for the visitors. Ryan Yates (calf) and Scott McKenna (ankle) will both miss the trip to Wycombe.

There are no suspension worries for manager Chris Hughton. Defender Yuri Ribeiro has served out his suspension for the red card picked up against Middlesbrough and is available for selection.

Injuries: Ryan Yates, Scott McKenna

Suspension: None

Anybody can play @WycPicks for free... just ask #GTFC fan gtfcnewman, who scooped £95 in Tuesday’s contest.



Welshexile collected a cool £250 for topping the leaderboard; why not have a play this weekend?



The contest for our game against #NFFC is now live!#WYCvNOT pic.twitter.com/5xaMg1pb44 — Wycombe Wanderers (@wwfcofficial) February 4, 2021

Wycombe Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest Predicted XI

Wycombe Wanderers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ryan Allsop (GK); Jordan Obita, Ryan Tafazolli, Josh Knight, Jack Grimmer; Anis Mehmeti, Curtis Thompson, David Wheeler; Gareth McCleary, Uche Ikpeazu, Daryl Horgan

Advertisement

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Brice Samba (GK); Gaetan Bong, Tobias Figueiredo, Joe Worrall, Cyrus Christie; Cafu, Samba Sow; Anthony Knockaert, Filip Krovinovic, Sammy Ameobi; Lewis Grabban

Wycombe Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Both sides have rather porous defences, although their limited ability in attack means that this flaw will not be punished. We could witness a low-scoring game of few clear chances, with a one-goal margin likely to decide matters.

The hosts have looked out-of-place in what has been their first sojourn in the Championship. Wycombe's poor run could continue with a narrow defeat on home soil.

Prediction: Wycombe Wanderers 0-1 Nottingham Forest