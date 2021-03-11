Wycombe Wanderers vs Preston North End prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Bottom side Wycombe Wanderers host Preston North End at Adams Park on Saturday in the EFL Championship.

Rooted at the foot of the league table with just five wins from 35 games, the Chairboys are 12 points off safety and look doomed to go down.

Gareth Ainsworth's side have consistently disappointed in their first-ever campaign in the Championship. They have scored the least amount of goals (23) and conceded the most (58).

Preston will hope to pounce on their vulnerability and reignite their push for a mid-table finish.

They're currently in 15th position with 44 points from 35 games, level with Blackburn Rovers but behind them due to an inferior goal-difference.

The Lilywhites have won just once from their last six games, losing three times. That poor run has seen them drop from 10th place into the bottom half of the standings.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Preston North End Head-To-Head

In 17 meetings between the sides, Preston hold a superior record with nine wins, having lost to Wycombe only thrice.

However, their last defeat came as recently as this January when the Lilywhites were thrashed 4-1 at Wycombe during an FA Cup tie.

Advertisement

Saturday's Championship fixture against #PNEFC has been selected for overseas broadcast, which means it'll be available on iFollow with enhanced coverage, and multiple networks worldwide.#WYCvPNE — Wycombe Wanderers (@wwfcofficial) March 10, 2021

In December, the sides played out a 2-2 stalemate in league action at Preston.

Wycombe Wanderers Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-L

Preston North End Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-L-D

Wycombe Wanderers vs Preston North End Team News

Wycombe Wanderers

The home side have a clean bill of health going into the match and no players are suspended from the clash.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

💭A Match To Remember: Back in 2011, @NeilMellor33 and @Humey_7 scored a brace each to seal the win for North End in a memorable game under the lights at Adams Park! 💥



Read more on that game. 👇#pnefc — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) March 11, 2021

Preston North End

Patrick Bauer is the only notable absentee for the visitors as the centre-back has been out since December with a tendon rupture.

Injured: Patrick Bauer

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Advertisement

Wycombe Wanderers vs Preston North End Predicted XI

Wycombe Wanderers (4-2-3-1): David Stockdale; Jason McCarthy, Josh Knight, Ryan Tafazolli, Joe Jacobson; Curtis Thompson, Dominic Gape; Alex Samuel, Anis Mehmeti, Daryl Horgan; Admiral Muskwe.

Preston North End (4-2-3-1): Daniel Iverson; Sepp van den Berg, Paul Huntington, Jordan Storey, Greg Cunningham; Alan Browne, Ben Whiteman; Tom Barkhuizen, Daniel Johnson, Scott Sinclair; Ched Evans.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Preston North End Prediction

Having been soundly beaten on their last visit, Preston will surely have revenge on their minds.

Wycombe might try and replicate that feat but their league form does not inspire much hope.

We expect to see a narrow win for the away side in this fixture.

Prediction: Wycombe Wanderers 0-2 Preston North End