Wycombe Wanderers vs Preston North End prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2020-21

Rock bottom of the Championship, Wycombe Wanderers may see this cup tie against Preston North End as a welcome reprieve from a tough league campaign thus far.

The hosts have only won three of their 23 Championship games but will want to give their fans something to cling onto this season in a potential cup run.

Preston, though, will be gunning for a win after suffering their first loss in four games last time out.

The club have historically enjoyed success in the FA Cup, winning the whole thing twice (1888/89 and 1937/38).

However, they have only gone as far as the fourth round in the last five years.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Preston North End Head-to-Head

This will be their third ever FA Cup encounter having played one another in the third Round back in 2018 and in the second round in 2013.

Preston came away with victories on both occasions, scoring five past Wycombe in their last cup tie.

In fact, Wycombe have only beaten Preston twice in their history and neither of those came on home soil.

Indeed, the Chairboys are currently enduring a 13-game winless run against this weekend’s opponents.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Preston North End Team News

Wycombe have missed the solid services of defender Dominic Gape since he was ruled out with injury and he doesn’t look like he will return in time for this weekend’s FA Cup clash.

Boss Gareth Ainsworth may well reselect Uche Ikpeazu to lead the attack and bolster his confidence further after he netted his side’s only goal in their 3-1 loss to Middlesbrough last time out.

Injuries: Anthony Stewart, Dominic Gape

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Preston signed Ched Evans this week after he was let go by then Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton for poor discipline.

The 32-year-old could be put straight into the firing line this weekend too with Scott Sinclair set to miss out up top due to his knock.

Alex Neil is currently having to deal with four first team regulars unavailable for selection.

Injured: Patrick Bauer, Scott Sinclair, Ben Pearson, Billy Bodin

Doubtful: Louis Moult

Suspended: None

Wycombe Wanderers vs Preston North End Predicted XI

Wycombe Wanderers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ryan Allsop; Joe Jacobson, Ryan Tafazolli, Josh Knight, Jack Grimmer; Anis Mehmeti, Curtis Thompson, David Wheeler; Gareth McCleary, Uche Ikpeazu, Daryl Horgan

Preston North End Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Declan Rudd, Paul Huntington, Ben Davies, Andrew Hughes, Darnell Fisher, Alan Browne, Tom Vayliss, Ryan Ledson, Brad Potts, Daniel Johnson, Tom Barkhuizen, Ched Evans

Wycombe Wanderers vs Preston North End Prediction

Wycombe will of course give it a good go and put up a fight but they know as much as anyone else that they have bigger fish to fry in the league.

Preston do tend to throw more than just a flailing arm at the FA Cup and with them sitting comfortably in mid-table, they’ve got not much to lose right now.

Prediction: Wycombe Wanderers 1-3 Preston North End