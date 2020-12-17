Wycombe Wanderers vs QPR prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Wycombe Wanderers’ long wait for a win continues as they suffered a third straight loss after being beaten by Bournemouth on Tuesday night.

They sit second-bottom of the EFL Championship, having claimed just two league victories all season and picked up only 11 points in 19 games.

QPR find themselves in an uncomfortable position too, just three points off the bottom three.

They have suffered three losses and drawn twice in their last five games – a winless run they will want to quash as soon as possible.

Wycombe Wanderers vs QPR Head-to-head

These two teams have only met six times in their history, both winning two, losing two and drawing two games apiece.

The last two matches in 2003 and 2004 respectively ended in draws, with QPR the last team to win a tie between the pair, winning 2-1 in 2002.

All six matches were Division 2 fixtures, with these sides having first met in 2001 when Wycombe won 1-0.

Wycombe have never lost to QPR at home, winning two and drawing the other of the three home ties they have played against this weekend’s opponents.

Wycombe Wanderers vs QPR Team News

Uche Ikpeazu and Ryan Tafazoli are both welcomed back into the fray after a lengthy period of time on the sidelines with injuries.

The hosts will be without Alex Pattison, who was dismissed in the narrow loss to Bournemouth in midweek.

Injured: Curtis Thompson

Doubtful: Anthony Stewart

Suspended: Alex Pattison

Despite an injury scare last weekend, Bright Osayi-Samuel shook off a knock to play a part in QPR’s goalless draw at Stoke City on Tuesday evening.

Osman Kakay did miss that match and is a doubt ahead of this clash while Lee Wallace has been ruled out for two weeks with a calf issue.

Injured: Luke Amos, Lee Wallace

Doubtful: Osman Kakay

Suspended: None

Wycombe Wanderers vs QPR Predicted XI

Wycombe Wanderers predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Ryan Allsop, Jack Grimmer, Jason McCarthy, Josh Knight, Joe Jacobson, Dominic Gape, Daryl Horgan, Fred Onyedinma, David Wheeler, Adebayo Akinfenwa, Scott Kashket

QPR predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Seny Dieng, Todd Kane, Rob Dickie, Yoann Barbet, Niko Hamalainen, Tom Carroll, Geoff Cameron, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Ilias Chair, Macauley Bonne, Lyndon Dykes

Wycombe Wanderers vs QPR Prediction

The tide needs to quickly change for Wycombe if they are to stay in the division.

Neither side have impressed punters this season and it could be a drab spectacle - although do not underestimate the importance of the clash.

We expect the hosts to claim their third win of the league season on Saturday.

Prediction: Wycombe Wanderers 1-0 QPR