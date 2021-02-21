Wycombe Wanderers vs Reading prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Beleaguered Reading will look to revive their Championship campaign against bottom side Wycombe Wanderers when they go to Adams Park on Tuesday.

Fifth in the table with 15 wins and six draws from 31 games, the Royals have lost some ground in their push for a direct promotion to the Premier League.

Losing three of their last four games has allowed the likes of Watford and Swansea City to steal a march over them in the race. Meanwhile, Bournemouth are looking over their shoulder, two points adrift.

Reading started the season brightly, going unbeaten in their first eight games and winning seven in the process. They've struggled for consistency ever since, and now have a real challenge on their hands.

However, they will be relieved to see their next assignment is against a side at the foot of the table who look doomed to go into League One.

With just four wins from 30 games, Wycome have had one of the worst seasons by any side in recent Championship history. They're 11 points adrift of safety and hold the distinction of conceding the most goals in the division with 51.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Reading Head-To-Head

In 13 meetings between the sides, Reading hold a vastly superior record. They have nine wins against Wycombe, who have beaten them only twice in history.

📸 It wasn't to be this afternoon for the Royals, but here's the best pictures from a tough contest and defeat at home to Middlesbrough.#REAMID — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) February 20, 2021

Advertisement

In fact, the Royals are currently on a four-game winning run against the Chairboys, which includes a 1-0 home win earlier this campaign.

Wycombe Wanderers Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-L-D

Reading Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-W-L

Wycombe Wanderers vs Reading Team News

Wycombe Wanderers

The home side boasts a clean bill of health going into the match. However, Ryan Allsop, Anthony Stewart, and Scott Kashket are all one booking away from a suspension.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Reading

George Puskas, who underwent surgery last month, is nearing a return. However, this game comes too soon for him.

Thomas Holmes is on four yellow cards and must proceed with caution as another booking could get him suspended for one game.

Injured: George Puskas

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Wycombe Wanderers vs Reading Predicted XI

Wycombe Wanderers (4-1-4-1): David Stockdale; Jack Grimmer, Anthony Stewart, Ryan Tafazolli, Jordan Obita; Josh Knight; Fred Onyedinma, David Wheeler, Anis Mehmeti, Daryl Horgan; Uche Ikpeazu.

Advertisement

Reading (4-2-3-1): Rafael Cabral; Andy Yiadom, Michael Morrison, Tom McIntyre, Omar Richards; Andy Rinomhota, Josh Laurent; Michael Olise, Alfa Semedo, Ovie Ejaria; Lucas Joao.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Reading Prediction

Reading might not be in great shape but Wycombe have been so awful this season that the visitors should comfortably win this game.

Prediction: Wycombe Wanderers 0-2 Reading