Wycombe Wanderers vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Wycombe Wanderers earned their first ever Championship point on Tuesday as they drew 1-1 with Watford, of all teams.

The draw ended their seven-game losing streak and saw them increase the gap against bottom side Sheffield Wednesday to five points, though they are still four points away from safety.

Saturday’s visitors have struggled to keep chiselling away at their 12-point season-starting deduction and currently remain on minus four points, losing their last three Championship fixtures.

A win for them in this game is a must, with a loss increasing the chasm between themselves and the rest of the league.

It may not be a match for the ages but it’s certainly a game to keep an eye on throughout the afternoon due to the big implications for both outfits.

Look who’s back in business!



The weight has been lifted. #WYCvWAT pic.twitter.com/I1BqooaABA — Wycombe Wanderers (@wwfcofficial) October 28, 2020

Wycombe Wanderers vs Sheffield Wednesday Head-to-Head

These two have only met four times in their entire history, this weekend’s game being their first meeting since 2012 and their first-ever in the Championship.

Wycombe have never managed to beat the Owls, their only result coming in January 2004 when they earned a 2-2 draw in the old Division 2.

That was at Hillsborough, though, meaning they are yet to earn a point against Sheffield Wednesday on their own patch.

All previous fixtures have been league meetings, with the visitors winning three of those four matches.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Sheffield Wednesday Team News

Adebayo Akinfenwa could be in contention to start his second game of the season after making his full return from injury against Watford on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Dominic Gape and Ryan Tafazolli could come back into the picture in some capacity following their return to full training this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Dominic Gape, Ryan Tafazolli, Jason McCarthy

Suspended: None

The Owls will be without Tom Lees who was red-carded in the first half of their disappointing loss to Rotherham on Wednesday evening.

He joins the suspended Josot van Aken while Massimo Luongo is a doubt as he nurses a knee issue.

Injured: Chey Dunkley, Osaze Urhoghide

Doubtful: Dominic Iorfa, Massimo Luongo

Suspended: Joost van Aken, Tom Lees

Wycombe Wanderers vs Sheffield Wednesday Predicted XI

Wycombe Wanderers predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ryan Allsop, Jack Grimmer, Anthony Stewart, Josh Knight, Joe Jacobson, Curtis Thompson, Dennis Adenrian, Scott Kaskett, Daryl Horgan, David Wheeler, Adebayo Akinfenwa

Sheffield Wednesday predicted XI (5-3-2): Cameron Dawson, Moses Odubajo, Aden Flint, Julian Borner, Liam Palmer, Kadeem Harris, Joey Pelupessy, Barry Bannan, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Jack Marriott, Callum Paterson

Wycombe Wanderers vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction

The hosts will be buoyed after picking up their first-ever Championship point against big boys Watford in midweek.

They will also be hungry to register their first win and may just do so against a Sheffield Wednesday side low on confidence and without their main centre-half in Lees.

If Wycombe are to win any league game at home, then this encounter against Sheffield Wednesday is the perfect opportunity, and we think that they can pull it off this weekend.

Prediction: Wycombe Wanderers 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday