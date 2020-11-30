Wycombe Wanderers vs Stoke City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Wycombe Wanderers will have rued the chance to beat bottom club Derby County on Saturday as a win would have meant they would have only have remained in the bottom three on goal difference.

They ended up drawing 1-1 but can still jump out of the bottom three this week with a win.

Stoke City’s draw against Sheffield Wednesday will also have brought a bitter taste to the mouth as they missed out on the chance to break into the top six for the first time this season.

A win on Wednesday could amend this failure but they will have to rely on results elsewhere to go their way.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Stoke City Head-to-head

Wycombe have beaten Stoke just once in their history. That sole triumph came in their last fixture back in 2002 when both were competing in the old Division 2.

The hosts will take comfort in the fact that this did indeed some on home soil.

In the seven games prior to that, Stoke had won four times and drawn the other three.

This will be the first time they meet as Championship clubs.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Stoke City Team News

Matt Bloomfield could be handed a start in this fixture after netting the equalizer against Derby a few days ago.

David Stockdale also recovered from a knock to sit on the bench in their last outing and could do the same this week.

Injured: Uche Ikpeazu, Ryan Tafazoli

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

The Potters could hand new signing Niki Maenpaa his debut in between the sticks amid the club’s goalkeeper crisis with both first choice custodians out injured.

Meanwhile, Nathan Collins is set to retake his place in the line-up after earning praise from manager Michael O’Neill at the weekend.

Injured: Joe Allen , Thibauld Verlinden, James Chester, Adam Davies, Angus Gunn

Doubtful: Ryan Shawcross, Jordan Thompson

Suspended: None

Wycombe Wanderers vs Stoke City Predicted XI

Wycombe Wanderers predicted XI (4-3-3): Ryan Allsop, Jack Grimmer, Anthony Stewart, Josh Knight, Joe Jacobson, Curtis Thompson, Fred Onyedinma, Matt Bloomfield, David Wheeler, Adebayo Akinfenwa, Scott Kashket

Stoke City predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Niki Maenpaa, Nathan Collins, Danny Batth, Harry Souttar, Morgan Fox, John Obi Mikel, Sam Clucas, James McClean, Tyrese Campbell, Nick Powell, Steven Fletcher

Wycombe Wanderers vs Stoke City Prediction

The hosts have heart but the visitors have pure mettle which could see them over the line.

With an experienced goalkeeper at the back, Potters fans may feel a little more at ease. This will also allow the Stoke midfield to become more creative rather than defensive, and could create the goal needed for a narrow win over Wycombe on Wednesday.

Prediction: Wycombe Wanderers 0-1 Stoke City