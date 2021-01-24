Wycombe Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2020-21

Wycombe Wanderers host Tottenham Hotspur in an FA Cup fourth-round clash on Monday night.

The cup represents another opportunity for Spurs to win a trophy this season. They are already in the final of the League Cup, where they will face Manchester City in April.

Tottenham played eighth-tier Marine AFC in the third round of the FA Cup. The clash represented the biggest difference between two FA Cup opponents thus far in terms of the domestic league.

Spurs won that game 5-0, with a hat-trick from Carlos Vinicius, and have picked up four points from two Premier League games since.

Their draw against Fulham last week would have disappointed Jose Mourinho. With a huge Premier League clash against Liverpool coming up on Thursday night, he could well decide to rotate his side for this game.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head

Wycombe have faced Tottenham just once in the past, in an FA Cup thriller a few years ago. Wycombe took an early 2-0 lead but got pegged back to 2-2. However, they again managed to make it 3-2.

Further goals from Dele Alli and Son Heung-Min late in the second half secured the win for Tottenham by the end of the game.

✨ Our last @EmiratesFACup clash with @wwfcofficial was an absolute classic!



⏱️ 23: Spurs 0-1 Wycombe

⏱️ 36: Spurs 0-2 Wycombe

⚽ 60: Spurs 1-2 Wycombe

⚽ 64: Spurs 2-2 Wycombe

⏱️ 83: Spurs 2-3 Wycombe

⚽ 89: Spurs 3-3 Wycombe

⚽ 90+7: Spurs 4-3 Wycombe#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/gzUAwgL8kb — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 23, 2021

Advertisement

Wycombe Wanderers form guide: W-L-W-L-D

Tottenham Hotspur form guide: W-D-W-W-W

Wycombe Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur Team News

Wycombe Wanderers

Wycombe do not have any known injury concerns at the moment, and will be able to select their best team to face Spurs.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs could remain without the injured Giovani Lo Celso. Mourinho also mentioned that Dele Alli will miss this game due to a tendon injury.

📋 ICYMI - The latest team news ahead of Monday's trip to Wycombe.#THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 22, 2021

Injured: Giovani Lo Celso, Dele Alli

Doubtful: Serge Aurier

Suspended: None

Wycombe Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI

Wycombe Wanderers Predicted XI (4-5-1): Ryan Allsop; Jack Grimmer, Josh Knight, Ryan Tafazolli, Joe Jacobson; Curtis Thompson, Dominic Gape; David Wheeler, Daryl Horgan, Fred Onyedinma; Scott Kashket

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joe Hart; Matt Doherty, Davinson Sanchez, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies; Moussa Sissoko, Harry Winks; Gareth Bale, Erik Lamela, Lucas Moura; Carlos Vinicius

Wycombe Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Advertisement

Mourinho knows that the domestic cups present Tottenham's best opportunities to win trophies this season. Even though he is likely to make a couple of changes, it is unlikely to be a significantly weaker team.

We are predicting a comfortable Tottenham win against Wycombe.

Prediction: Wycombe Wanderers 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur