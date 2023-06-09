Wydad Casablanca vs Al Ahly Prediction and Betting Tips | June 11th 2023

Wydad Casablanca will welcome Al Ahly to the Stade Mohammed V in the second leg of the CAF Champions League final on Sunday.

The first leg in Cairo last week ended in a 2-1 win for Al Ahly, with Percy Tau and Kahraba putting them two goals up. Saifeddine Bouhra scored in the 86th minute to halve the deficit.

The hosts recorded a 2-0 win at Sunday's venue in the final last season and will look to overturn the one-goal deficit in this match. They have been unbeaten in their two meetings in the final against Al Ahly and will look to make the most of their home advantage.

Wydad Casablanca vs Al Ahly Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 12 times in the CAF Champions League, with four of these meetings coming in the final. The visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with a 5-3 lead in wins and four games ending in draws.

Al Ahly have won three of their last four meetings against the hosts, scoring at least two goals in these wins.

Wydad enjoyed an unbeaten run at home in the Champions League, keeping clean sheets in their five home games.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last three away games, keeping clean sheets in these games as well.

Wydad have won eight of their last 10 home games in all competitions, keeping eight clean sheets in that period as well.

The visitors have won 12 of their 13 games in all competitions, keeping 12 clean sheets in that period.

Al Ahly have failed to score in two of their last three games at Sunday's venue against the hosts.

Wydad Casablanca vs Al Ahly Prediction

The Red Castle have seen a drop in form recently and have just two wins from their last six games. At home, they have fared much better with just two defeats this season.

The visitors have been in terrific form recently, dropping points in just one of their last 13 games. They have kept clean sheets in their last five away games. They look to be in good touch and as they have a one-goal advantage on aggregate, they are likely to play for a draw.

Wydad are expected to put up a solid fight in this match but might fall just short of overturning a deficit and the game is expected to end in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Wydad Casablanca 2-2 Al Ahly

Wydad Casablanca vs Al Ahly Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Kahraba to score or assist any time - Yes

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes