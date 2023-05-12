Wydad Casablanca vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th May 2023

Wydad Casablanca will host Mamelodi Sundowns at Stade Mohamed V in the CAF Champions League on Saturday.

Wydad Casablanca vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview

Both teams are renewing hostilities three years after their clash in the CAF Champions League group stage, with Mamelodi Sundowns emerging victorious 1-0 on aggregate. Wydad Casablanca saw off the challenge of Tanzanian side Simba 4-3 on penalties in the quarterfinals to reach the current stage.

The Red Castle are hoping to successfully defend their title after crossing the semi-final stage “unscathed”, according to head coach Sven Vandenbroeck. The Moroccan champions will be counting on their impressive home record to snatch a solid lead in the first leg. They are unbeaten at home in their last 10 matches (W7, D3).

Mamelodi Sundowns defeated Algerian side CR Belouizdad 6-1 in the quarterfinals, with Peter Shalulile hitting a brace in the first leg that ended 4-1. The South African champions have had a brilliant campaign thus far, finishing atop Group B with 14 points, only Raja Casablanca did better – 16 points.

Bafana ba Style are reaching the semi-finals for the first time since 2018-19. Interestingly, they have revenge to take as Wydad Casablanca were their nemesis in that edition, knocking them out 2-1. Sundowns are unbeaten in their last five matches. They have lost once in their last five trips.

Wydad Casablanca vs Mamelodi Sundowns Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wydad have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five clashes with Sundowns.

Wydad have won four times and drawn once in their last five home matches against Sundowns.

Wydad have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches at home.

Sundowns have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five away matches.

Wydad have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches while Sundowns have won four times and drawn once.

Wydad Casablanca vs Mamelodi Sundowns United Prediction

Senegalese striker Bouly Sambou is Wydad’s top scorer in all competitions with 12 goals. He has scored four times in the Champions League and hopes to improve on his tally.

Peter Shalulile is the competition’s joint top scorer with Hamza Khabba of Raja. Both players boast five goals each. The Namibian will have the chance to score more with his team still in the competition.

We expect a narrow win for Wydad Casablanca due to home advantage.

Prediction: Wydad Casablanca 2-1 Mamelodi Sundowns

Wydad Casablanca vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Wydad Casablanca

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Wydad Casablanca to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Mamelodi Sundowns to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes