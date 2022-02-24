Wydad Casablanca vs Zamalek prediction, preview, team news and more | CAF Champions League 2021-22

Wydad Casablanca entertain Zamalek at Stade Mohammed V in the CAF Champions League group stage fixture on Saturday.

The hosts kicked off their 2021-22 Champions League campaign with a 3-0 home win against Sagrada Esperance. In the second game, they fell to a 2-1 loss to Angolan side Petro de Luanda.

The visiting side are unbeaten in the competition, having played out two back-to-back draws so far. They were held to a goalless draw by Sagrada in their previous outing.

Wydad Casablanca vs Zamalek Head-to-Head

The two sides have squared off three times so far with all their meetings coming in CAF competitions. This will be the first time they will lock horns in the group stage of the competition.

The fixture produced conclusive results with one win for the hosts and two for the Egyptian side. They first met in the CAF Supercup in 2003, with Zamalek securing a 3-1 win.

Their last two encounters came in the two-legged semi-finals of the Champions League 2016 edition. While Wydad managed to secure a 5-2 win in their last encounter, Zamalek progressed to the final 6-5 on aggregate.

Wydad Casablanca form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-D

Zamalek form guide (all competitions): D-L-D-W-W

Wydad Casablanca vs Zamalek Team News

Wydad Casablanca

Cheikh Comara became the latest injury concern for Wydad Al Oumma. The defender picked up a muscle injury in the club's previous league outing and has been ruled out for at least three weeks.

Mohamed Rahim has not featured in their last three games and is expected to be sidelined for this game as well.

Injured: Cheikh Comara, Mohamed Rahim

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Zamalek

A squad comprising of 27 members will travel to Morocco for this game. Tarek Hamed continues to recover from an injury and is the only absentee for Al-Fares Al-Abyed.

Injured: Tarek Hamed

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wydad Casablanca vs Zamalek Predicted XI

Wydad Casablanca Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti (GK); Ayoub El Amloud, Achraf Dari, Jalal Daoudi, Yahia Attiyat Allah; Yahya Jabrane, Ayman El Hassouni; Zouhair El Moutaraji, Badie Aouk, Muaid Ellafi; Guy Mbenza

Zamalek Predicted XI (3-4-3): Mohamed Abou Gabal (GK); Mahmoud Alaa, Mohamed Abdelghani, Ahmed Fatouh; Emam Ashour, Sayed Neymar, Maged Hany, Youssef Obama; Razack Cisse, Seifeddine Jaziri, Shikabala

Wydad Casablanca vs Zamalek Prediction

The hosts are at the top of the Bolota Pro standings while Zamalek are third in the Egyptian Premier League. The hosts suffered a 2-0 loss in their league fixture on Thursday while Zamalek are winless in their last three games across all competitions.

Home advantage should do the trick for the two-time champions and our prediction for the game is a narrow win for the hosts.

Prediction: Wydad Casablanca 2-1 Zamalek.

Edited by Shardul Sant