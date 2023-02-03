Wydad vs Al Hilal Prediction and Betting Tips | February 4, 2023 

Wydad Casablanca and Al Hilal will square off in the quarterfinals of the FIFA Club World Cup at the Stade Moulay Abdallah on Saturday (February 4).

Both teams are battling to secure a date with South American champions Flamengo in the last four. Moroccan side Wydad booked their spot in the tournament by winning the 2021-23 CAF Champions League, while Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal return to the competition following their participation last year.

Wydad are coming off a goalless draw at home against FUS Rabat in the Moroccan Botola Pro. Al Hilal, meanwhile, suffered a 1-0 defeat against Al Feiha in the Saudi Arabian Super Cup semifinal at the weekend, with Paulinho scoring the winner in the 21st minute.

Wydad vs Al Hilal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third official meeting between the two sides. They met in the qualifiers of the 2004-05 Arab Champions League, with Al Hilal progressing with a 2-1 aggregate win.

Wydad suffered a 3-2 defeat against Urawa Red Diamonds in their sole clash against Asian opposition in the Club World Cup in 2017.

Al Hilal have made it to the semifinal in their last two appearances in the CWC but have failed to advance beyond that point on each occasion.

Wydad have kept a clean sheet in their last six games across competitions, winning four

Al Hilal have lost four of their last five Club World Cup games, conceding 11 goals and scoring just three.

Al Hilal's defeat to Al Feiha snapped a run of eight games without defeat across competitions.

Wydad vs Al Hilal Prediction

Wydad are technically the hosts of the tournament, although their spot went to Al Ahly by virtue of having won the CAF Champions League. The African champions will want to go one further by becoming the first side from the continent to be crowned the Club World Cup champions.

They can draw inspiration from Morocco's heroics at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but Al Hilal have several Saudi Arabian players who defied expectations to produce a shock victory over eventual champions Argentina.

Wydad's strength lies in their defence that has seen them keep six straight clean sheets. Their backline should help them come out top in a narrow win.

Prediction: Wydad 1-0 Al Hilal

Wydad vs Al Hilal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Wydad to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

