Xerez vs Cadiz Prediction and Betting Tips | November 30, 2022 

Xerez and Cadiz will lock horns in a friendly on Wednesday (Novemeber 30).

Xerez are coming off a 1-0 defeat at Cartaya in the Tercera RFEF matchday 11 on Sunday. A second-half goal was enough to separate the two teams. The defeat saw La buleria mecanica drop to seventh spot in Spain's fifth tier, having garnered 16 points from 11 games.

Cadiz, meanwhile, have not been in action since a shock 3-2 defeat at Real Union in the Copa del Rey a fortnight ago. Lucas Perez and Alvaro Negredo scored in either half to twice give the Andalusians the lead, but Ignacio Romo scored an injury-time winner for Union after Ivan Perez had drawn them level.

El Submarino Amarillo have two friendlies lined up during the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup break. They have an exhibition game against Manchester United scheduled for December.

Xerez vs Cadiz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams are evenly split across their last eight meetings, winning three games apiece, while two games have ended in a share of the spoils.

This will be their first meeting since a Segunda Division clash in April 2008, which ended in a 2-1 home win for Xerez.

Xerez' last five league games have seen at least one team keep a clean sheet, with four games ending with less than two goals scored.

Four of Cadiz' last five games across competitions have produced goals at both ends and also produced at least three goals.

Cadiz lost their last two games before the World Cup break.

Xerez vs Cadiz Prediction

There are four divisions separating the two teams, with Cadiz squaring off against the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona on a weekly basis, while Xerez battle with the likes of Rota and Ayamonte.

However, Cadiz will be wary of the threat posed by their Andalusian rivals, having been eliminated from the Copa del Rey by a fifth-tier side.

Cadiz should claim a narrow win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Xerez 1-2 Cadiz

Xerez vs Cadiz Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Cadiz to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

