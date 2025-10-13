Yemen vs Brunei Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th October 2025

Yemen take on Brunei for the second time in five days for their clash in the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, looking to complete a double in the fixture. After back-to-back draws, the Middle Eastern side beat Brunei 2-0 last week.

Abdulwasea Al-Matari put Yemen in front after 24 minutes before Nasser Al-Gahwashi doubled their advantage 12 minutes later.

With five points in the bag from three games, Al-Yaman as-Sa'eed are currently second in Group B behind Lebanon (seven points) and very much in contention for a place in the Saudi Arabian showpiece.

Before the loss, Brunei had beaten Bhutan 2-1 on matchday two to produce an encouraging recovery from their 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Lebanon on the first day. However, the Wasps were unable to keep up the momentum against Yemen, going down for the second time in three games.

With three points in the bag, the Southeast Asian minnows find themselves trailing the Cedars by four points and have three more games left to catch up. Ranked a lowly 183rd in the world, Brunei have never qualified for a major tournament before and need a serious upturn in form if they are to change that here.

Yemen vs Brunei Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been three clashes between the sides in the past, with Yemen maintaining a 100% win record in the fixture.

Yemen beat the Wasps home (1-0) and away (5-0) back in 2001 during their World Cup qualifier encounters, and then came back to haunt them 2-0 last week.

Brunei haven't scored a single goal against Yemen so far, while conceding eight.

Yemen have kept a clean sheet in all three Asian Cup qualifiers so far; they are the only team besides Lebanon and Malaysia who are yet to concede a goal in the campaign.

With eight goals conceded, Brunei have the worst defensive record of any side besides Laos (9) in this round of the qualifiers.

Yemen vs Brunei Prediction

Yemen are not big-hitters, but have demonstrated serious quality in defense, which keeps them in the qualification race. Brunei, for all their efforts, could be headed for another loss here.

Prediction: Yemen 2-0 Brunei

Yemen vs Brunei Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Yemen to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

