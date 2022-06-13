Yemen vs Mongolia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 Asia Cup qualifiers

Yemen and Mongolia lock horns at the MFF Football Centre in Ulaanbaatar on Tuesday for their third game of the 2023 Asia Cup qualifiers in Group B.

The Qahtanite Arabs have collected just one point from their opening two games, courtesy of a 0-0 draw with the Philippines in their first match.

A stunning 5-0 loss to Palestine in the next plunged their qualification hopes into uncertainty and they must win on Tuesday to have a chance of progressing.

Mongolia, the hosts of the group, have been eliminated from the race for next year's showpiece and sit rock bottom of the group without a single point.

The Blue Wolves started their campaign with a 1-0 loss to Palestine before an identical defeat to the Philippines.

In both cases, Ichiro Otsuka's side conceded during the final 10 minutes of the game - in the 85th minute and the 93rd minute respectively - ending up with zero points instead of two.

Yemen vs Mongolia Head-To-Head

This will be the first official encounter between Yemen and Mongolia.

SNEsports @SNE_Sports



Mongolia 0-1 Philippines

Yemen 0-5 Palestine Group BMongolia0-1 PhilippinesYemen0-5 Palestine Group BMongolia 🇲🇳 0-1 Philippines 🇵🇭Yemen 🇾🇪 0-5 Palestine 🇵🇸 https://t.co/skYKYFkBkp

Yemen Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-L-L

Mongolia Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-L-W

Yemen vs Mongolia Team News

Yemen

Ammar Al-Baidani, Hamzah Sabah, Haidar Aslam, Abdul Aziz Khamis and Abdul Majeed Sabarah made their first international starts in the 5-0 loss to Palestine, while Omar Sharid got his maiden cap off the bench.

To avoid further embarrassment, head coach Adel Amrouche could make a few changes, recalling experienced players like Omar Al-Dahi and Abdulwasea Al-Matari back into the starting XI.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

YemenFA @Yemenfa



الجزائري عمروش .. يصل السعودية لتدريب المنتخب الوطني الأول.. وجهاز اجنبي معاون..



..... مرفق السيرة الذاتية للمدرب......

m.facebook.com/story.php?stor… بعقد يمتد لمدة عام قابل للتجديدالجزائري عمروش .. يصل السعودية لتدريب المنتخب الوطني الأول.. وجهاز اجنبي معاون....... مرفق السيرة الذاتية للمدرب...... بعقد يمتد لمدة عام قابل للتجديدالجزائري عمروش .. يصل السعودية لتدريب المنتخب الوطني الأول.. وجهاز اجنبي معاون....... مرفق السيرة الذاتية للمدرب......m.facebook.com/story.php?stor… https://t.co/2D3I8fa8OM

Mongolia

After drawing a blank in both their qualifying games thus far, Nyam-Osor Naranbold could be given a start in the attack.

Narmandakh Artag is an option in midfield.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Yemen vs Mongolia Predicted XI

Yemen (4-2-3-1): Salem Al-Harsh; Rami Al-Wasmani, Hamzah Sabah, Salem Mutran, Ahmed Al-Wajeeh; Nasser Al-Gahwashi, Mudir Al-Radaei; Omar Al-Dahi, Mohammed Al-Tiri, Abdulwasea Al-Matari; Mohsen Qarawi.

Mongolia (4-4-2): Mönkh-Erdene Enkhtaivan; Bayartsengel Purevdorj, Bat-Orgil Gerelt-Od, Bilgüün Ganbold, Mönkh-Orgil Orkhon; Mönkh-Erdengiin Tögöldör, Narmandakh Artag, Ganbayar Ganbold, Tsend-Ayuush Khürelbaatar; Nyam-Osor Naranbold, Baljinnyam Batbold.

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Yemen vs Mongolia Prediction

Mongolia have looked solid in defense, only to crumble late on and end up on the losing side.

Yemen were horribly exposed by Palestine last time and the Blue Wolves could do the same to eke out a narrow victory.

Prediction: Yemen 0-1 Mongolia

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far