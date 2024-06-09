Yemen vs Nepal Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th June 2024 

Yemen and Nepal clash at the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium on the neutral soil of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, in what's essentially a dead rubber. Both sides are out of contention to reach the third round, with the UAE and Bahrain progressing from their group.

Ranked 156th in the world, Yemen have won just once in five qualifying matches of the second round, a 2-0 victory away to Nepal on matchday two. Most recently, the Middle Eastern minnows added one more point away to Bahrain following a stoic display, but it was too little too late.

Miroslav Soukup's side will be aiming to wrap up their campaign on a high note against the struggling Nepal, who have lost all of their qualifying matches of the second round thus far.

The Gorkhalis, sitting 22 places below Yemen in the world rankings, haven't scored a single goal - an unwanted distinction not matched by any other side in this round. Therefore, their ultimate objective heading into the final matchday would be at least scoring a goal, followed by getting a point on the board as they bow out.

But for that, the south Asian minnows must do what they haven't achieved in their last five games - win!

Yemen vs Nepal Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been five clashes between the sides, with Yemen going unbeaten in all of them, winning four.

The only time Yemen failed to win in this fixture was back in June 2017, when they were held to a 0-0 draw in an Asian Cup qualifier.

The Gorkhalis have lost their last five official games.

Since the start of 2023, Yemen have played 10 times, winning just twice: against Sri Lanka in the first leg of their preliminary round clashes of these World Cup qualifiers, and then a 2-0 win away to Nepal in the second round.

Yemen vs Nepal Prediction

It's a dead rubber with neither side having anything meaningful to fight for, as their progression hopes are mathematically over.

Nonetheless, we expect some action here, with Yemen scoring two late goals to down the Gorkhalis.

Prediction: Yemen 2-0 Nepal

Yemen vs Nepal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Yemen to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No