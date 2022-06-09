Yemen vs Palestine prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 AFC Asia Cup qualifiers

Yemen will lock horns with Palestine at the MFF Football Centre in neutral Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia on Saturday in Group B of the 2023 Asia Cup qualifiers.

Yemen lost to Palestine a couple of weeks ago in the World Cup qualifiers and are already out of contention for the next World Cup. Their current focus shifts to the Asia Cup qualifiers, but it will be against the same opponents.

They come into this game after drawing their opening encounter against the Philippines.

The assigned visitors for this tie got off to a great start by defeating Mongolia in their opening match of the group stages.

Yemen vs Palestine Head-To-Head

The two teams have met each other five times across international competitions. Palestine hold a slight edge in this tie, having won three out of those games, with one going Yemen's way.

Their most recent encounter saw Palestine destroy Yemen in a resounding 3-0 win.

Yemen form guide: D-L-L-W-W

Palestine form guide: W-W-W-L-L

Yemen vs Palestine Team News

Yemen

The Qahtanite Arabs have called up 23 players for their qualifying campaign this month, including the uncapped Salem Mutran.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Palestine

Goalkeeper Rami Hamada will be out of this tie after suffering a hip injury. Tamer Seyam is also out after being sidelined for three months following an ankle injury he suffered in the Turkish SuperLig.

Injured: Rami Hamada, Tamer Seyam

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Yemen vs Palestine Predicted XI

Yemen (4-3-3): Mohammed Ayash; Mudir Al-Radaei, Mohammed Boqshan, Mufeed Gamal, Ala Addin Mahdi; Omar Al-Dahi, Nasser Al-Gahwashi, Manaf Saeed; Ahmed Al-Sarori, Mohsen Qarawi, Emad Mansoor.

Palestine (4-3-3): Tawfiq Ali, Baraa Kahoub, Yser Hamed, Sami Jondi, Musab Al-Batat, Mohammed Yameen, Oday Kharoub, Musab Obaid, Khusdil Hussian, Mohammad Obaid, Mahmud Wadi

Yemen vs Palestine Prediction

Palestine will come into this game as strong favorities. Both history and recent form favor them in this clash, and they should go right to the top of their group. In terms of the squad profile, Palestine pose more of a threat in attack.

Yemen will have to be at their best to get anything out of this game. Their defense will be tested as they go up against one of Asia's most creative midfields.

It will be an exciting clash, with Palestine likely picking up the win.

Prediction: Yemen 1-3 Palestine

