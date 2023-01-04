Yemen vs Saudi Arabia Prediction and Betting Tips | January 6th 2023

Yemen and Saudi Arabia will kickstart their quest to win the Arabian Gulf Cup when they square off on Friday.

Yemen have not been in action since falling to a 2-0 defeat to Mongolia in an Asian Cup qualifier in June last year. Ganbayar Ganbold scored a brace in the game to fire his nation to victory.

Saudi Arabia will be looking to get back to winning ways, having been eliminated from the group stage of the FIFA World Cup. The Falcons produced one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history by defeating eventual champions Argentina 2-1 in their opening game. But defeats to Poland and Mexico saw them finish bottom of the group.

Everyone's support across the Kingdom and beyond will be remembered forever A massive thank you to our Green Falcons

They will turn their attention to the Gulf Cup where they have been drawn alongside Yemen, Oman and hosts Iraq in Group A of the tournament.

Yemen vs Saudi Arabia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 17 occasions in the past. Saudi Arabia have been the vastly superior side and are yet to lose against The Eagles of Sheba, winning 15 and drawing two games.

Their most recent meeting came in June 2021 when Saudi Arabia claimed a 3-0 home win in a FIFA World Cup qualifier, with all three goals coming in the first half.

Yemen are without a win in their last 11 matches, losing nine games in this sequence and failing to score in their last 10 games successively.

Saudi Arabia have kept a clean sheet in 11 of their last 12 head-to-head clashes against Yemen.

Four of Yemen's last six games have produced two goals or fewer.

Yemen vs Saudi Arabia Prediction

Saudi Arabia are among the favorites to win the tournament and Herve Renard's side will be keen to kickstart their quest for glory on a positive note.

Yemen are heavy underdogs and their failure to register a win against the Saudis in 17 previous attempts highlights the difference in quality between the two sides.

The squad consists exclusively of national team players from the youth groups.



The Green Falcons are in the same group as hosts Iraq, Oman and Yemen.



Saudi Arabia announce their final 23-man squad for the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup led by Saad Al-Shehri, the U23 coach. The squad consists exclusively of national team players from the youth groups. The Green Falcons are in the same group as hosts Iraq, Oman and Yemen.

Barring an upset, there should only be one winner here. We are backing Saudi Arabia to claim a routine win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Yemen 0-2 Saudi Arabia

Yemen vs Saudi Arabia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Saudi Arabia to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

