Yemen vs United Arab Emirates Prediction and Betting Tips | March 26, 2026 

Yemen and the United Arab Emirates lock horns at the Prince Saud bin Jalawi Sports City in Khobar, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

On Thursday, the sides met in Abu Dhabi, where the UAE beat Yemen 2-1. Ali Saleh put the Sons of Zayed 1-0 up from the spot after 24 minutes before an own goal from Abdulla Idrees midway through the second half equalised proceedings for Yemen. Another three minutes later, Sultan Adil bagged the winner for UAE.

With three wins from as many gaames, the UAE consolidated their position atop Group H with nine points as their progression to the third round is almost certain. Yemen, meanwhile, remain in third place with three points, and their chances of reaching the next stage are in danger.

It's also worth noting that Yemen are playing for the first time since November 2023. The Middle Eastern minnows had failed to qualify for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup in January this year, which UAE were a part of.

The Whites narrowly reached the last-16 after coming third in their group before Tajikistan sent them packing following a 5-3 shootout victory.

Yemen vs United Arab Emirates Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 12 clashes between the sides before, with the UAE winning 10 and losing two.

Yemen's last win over the UAE came in September 2004, a 3-1 win in a FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The UAE have beaten Yemen in their last six clashes.

In six games this year, the UAE have won twice, having won the previous seven.

Since 2023, Yemen have played only five times and won twice.

The UAE are ranked 69th in the world, while Yemen are on 151st.

Yemen vs United Arab Emirates Prediction

Yemen, for all the difficulties back home, haven't let off-field issues bother them, displaying encouraging fighting spirit. The UAE, though, boast a formidable attacking unit and should win once again.

Prediction: Yemen 1-2 United Arab Emirates

Yemen vs United Arab Emirates Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: UAE

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes