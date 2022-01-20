Yeni Malatyaspor vs Besiktas prediction, preview, team news and more | Turkish Super Lig 2021-22

Looking to end their four-game losing streak, Yeni Malatyaspor play host to Besiktas at the New Malatya Stadium on Friday.

The visitors, on the other hand, are currently unbeaten in each of their last five games in all competitions and will look to keep the ball rolling.

Yeni Malatyaspor saw their game against Gaziantep postponed at half-time with the score at 0-0 due to poor weather in Turkey.

Prior to that, they had lost each of their last four games in all competitions, while failing to taste victory in eight consecutive outings.

With 15 points from 21 games, Yeni Malatyaspor are currently rock-bottom in the Turkish Super Lig table, eight points away from safety.

Meanwhile, Besiktas made it two wins from two last time out when they saw off Fatih Karagumruk 1-0 away from home.

Onder Karaveli’s men head into Friday’s game unbeaten in each of their last five games, claiming four wins and one draw in that time.

This fine run of results has seen them rise to fourth place on the log after claiming 35 points from 22 games.

Yeni Malatyaspor vs Besiktas Head-To-Head

Besiktas have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming seven wins from the last nine meetings between the sides. Yeni Malatyaspor have managed just one win in that time, while the spoils have been shared once.

Yeni Malatyaspor Form Guide: D-L-L-L-L

Besiktas Form Guide: W-W-D-W-W

Yeni Malatyaspor vs Besiktas Team News

Yeni Malatyaspor

The hosts will take to the pitch without Oussama Haddadi, who is currently on international duty at the ongoing AFCON tournament.

Unavailable: Oussama Haddadi

Suspended: None

Besiktas

Beskitas will be without the services of Mert Gunok, Atiba Hutchinson, Welinton, Ajdin Hasic, Umut Meraş, Kerem Kalafat, Emirhan İlkhan and Georges-Kévin N'Koudou, who have all been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Mert Gunok, Atiba Hutchinson, Welinton, Ajdin Hasic, Umut Meraş, Kerem Kalafat, Emirhan İlkhan, Georges-Kévin N'Koudou,

Suspended: None

Yeni Malatyaspor vs Besiktas Predicted XI

Yeni Malatyaspor Predictd XI (5-4-1): Ertaç Özbir; Mhdi Zeffane, Sadik Çiftpınar, Semih Kaya, Philip Awuku; Karim Hafez; Mustafa Eskihellaç, Okechukwu Azubuike, Rayane Aabid, Mounir Chouiar; Nouha Dicko

Besiktas Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ersin Destanoglu; Valentin Rosier, Welinton, Francisco Montero, Domagoj Vida; Atiba Hutchinson, Miralem Pjanic, Mehmet Topal; Rachid Ghezzal, Cyle Larin, Michy Batshuayi

Yeni Malatyaspor vs Besiktas Prediction

After a slow start to the season, Besiktas have enjoyed a fine turnaround in recent weeks which has seen them rise to fourth place on the log. We predict they will maintain their fine run and come away with all three points on Friday as they go up against an out-of-sorts Yeni Malatyaspor side.

Prediction: Yeni Malatyaspor 0-2 Besiktas

Edited by Ashwin