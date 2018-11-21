Yerry Mina reveals early negotiations with Manchester United was all between his agent and the club

Yerry Mina has claimed that he snubbed a move to Manchester United

What’s the matter?

Everton defender, Yerry Mina, has claimed that negotiations with Manchester United were all between his agent and the Red Devils. The entire world knows how United were scouring the planet in search of a defender and Mina's name was thrown in the mix more than once last summer.

The Colombian defender has claimed that he was never really interested in a move to Old Trafford after talking to Everton boss, Marco Silva, as reported by Guardian.

In case you didn’t know…

Everton had already agreed on a move for Yerry Mina during the summer, halfway through the world cup for a fee of €30.25m (£26.4m) plus €1.5m (£1.3m) add-ons. The Colombian made a big impression in Russia and it was only a matter of time that big clubs were linked with his name. It is also claimed that Barcelona were holding out for United to come and make a better offer till deadline day, but any bid failed to materialize.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with the Guardian, Yerry Mina spilt some secrets over his proposed move to Manchester United. He said:

"Marco was on the phone, talking to me, saying to me: ‘Come on, come and play here with us.’ The faith he showed in me was very important. I know now, sitting here, that I have made the right decision. It was the best decision I could have made. I was always focused on Everton. Any talk with Manchester United was just with my agent.”

Video: Yerry Mina's performance against Chelse

What’s next?

Yerry Mina has not started his Everton career on the best of ways as he was injured for the first 10 games of the season. Micheal Keane and Kurt Zouma had to play at centre-back, but now he is back and if his performance against Chelsea is anything to go by then Everton have really landed themselves a world-class defender.