Yokohama F Marinos vs Al Ain prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2023-24

Yokohama F Marinos will welcome Al Ain to Nissan Stadium in the first leg of the AFC Champions League final on Saturday. Marinos are in the final for the first time while this will be the fourth appearance for Al Ain, the 2002-03 champions.

The hosts overcame Ulsan Hyundai in the semifinals, recording a 5-4 win in the penalty shootout. They won the home leg 3-2 to level the scores 3-3 on aggregate. They have endured a winless run in three J League games since and lost 2-1 to Urawa Reds on Monday.

The visitors won 5-4 on aggregate against Al Hilal in the semifinals to book their place in the title decider. They lost to Al Wahda in the UAE League Cup final last week but bounced back with a 1-0 away win over Khor Fakkan on Monday.

Yokohama F Marinos vs Al Ain Head-to-Head

The two teams will meet for the first time in a competitive match.

Yokohama F Marinos form guide (all competitions): L-D-D-W-L

Al Ain form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-W

Yokohama F Marinos vs Al Ain Team News

Yokohama F Marinos

Jun Amano was stretchered off with an injury in the J1 League meeting against Urawa Reds earlier this week and will miss at least the first leg. Otherwise, Harry Kewell has a healthy squad and will only be without the services of Takumi Kamijima, who picked up a red card in the semifinal second leg.

Injured: Jun Amano

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Takumi Kamijima

Al Ain

Khalid Al-Balochi and Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba have been left out of the 23-man squad by head coach Hernán Crespo due to injuries.

Injured: Khalid Al-Balochi, Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Yokohama F Marinos vs Al Ain Predicted XI

Yokohama F Marinos Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): William Popp; Ren Kato, Taiki Watanabe, Shinnosuke Hatanaka, Ken Matsubara; Keigo Sakakibara, Nam Tae-hee; Elber, Asahi Uenaka, Yan Matheus; Anderson Lopes

Al Ain Predicted XI (5-4-1): Khalid Eisa; Bandar Mohammed, Khalid Al-Hashemi, Kouame Autonne, Park Yong-woo, Erik; Yahia Nader, Ahmed Barman, Alejandro Romero, Matías Palacios; Soufiane Rahimi

Yokohama F Marinos vs Al Ain Prediction

Marinos are unbeaten in their last six home games in all competitions, with three wins and draws apiece. They have won their last five home games in the AFC Champions League, keeping four clean sheets, and will look to build on that form.

Al Zaeem have seen a drop in form recently, with just two wins in their last nine games in all competitions. They are winless in their last three away games in the Champions League, suffering two defeats on the spin, and might struggle here. Nonetheless, experience comes in handy in these competitions and they are expected to put in a good performance.

Considering the current form of the two teams, a low-scoring draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Yokohama F Marinos 1-1 Al Ain