Yokohama F Marinos vs Al Nassr Prediction and Betting Tips | April 26, 2025 

Yokohama F Marinos and Al Nassr square off in the AFC Champions League quarter-final at the Prince Abdulla al-Faisal Stadium.
Marinos will look to bounce back from a 3-1 defeat at Urawa Reds in the J1 League. Matheus Savio gave Urawa the lead in first-half injury time before Ryoma Watanabe doubled their lead early in the second half. Riku Yamane pulled one back just before the hour-mark, but Danilo Boza made sure of the win in the 89th minute.
Al Nassr, meanwhile, claimed a 3-2 comeback win at Damac. Ramzi Solan gave Damac the lead in the 18th minute before Aymeric Laporte equalised seven minutes later.
Ali Al Hassan gave the visitors the lead in the 70th minute, but Nicolae Stanciu equalised three minutes later. Sultan Al Ghannam scored the winner deep into injury time.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. now turn their focus to the continent, where they booked their spot at this stage with a 4-0 aggregate victory over Esteghlal, while Marinos qualified with a 5-1 aggregate win over Shanghai Port.
The winner of this tie faces Kawasaki Frontale or Al Sadd in the semi-final.
Yokohama F Marinos vs Al Nassr Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the first meeting between the two sides.
- Marinos are on a seven-game winless streak, losing five.
- Al Nassr's last seven games across competitions have produced at least three goals, with six games witnessing goals at both ends.
- Marinos' last four games have seen both sides score.
- Al Nassr's last four games have had more goals scored in the second half than the first.
Yokohama F Marinos vs Al Nassr Prediction
Yokohama have had a disastrous season, finding themselves at the foot of the J1 League. It's a far cry from where they should have been, having been one of the favourites to win the title in pre-season.
Al Nassr, meanwhile, have also not had the best of times domestically and face a battle to secure a top-three finish. Stefano Pioli's side will hope to make amends on the continent and will be expected to advance into the last four.
Playing the game in Jeddah gives Al Nassr an added advantage, and they should claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Yokohama 1-3 Al Nassr
Yokohama F Marinos vs Al Nassr Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Al Nassr to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals