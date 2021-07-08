Yokohama F. Marinos vs Avispa Fukuoka prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021 

Yokohama F. Marinos and Avispa Fukuoka will trade tackles at the Nissan Stadium on Saturday with three points on the line in the J1 League.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 2-1 away victory over Kashiwa Reysol on Saturday. Ado Onaiwu and Daizen Maeda scored second-half goals to help the 10-man visitors pick up all three points.

Avispa Fukuoka suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Sagan Tosu in the Emperors Cup on Wednesday. Yuta Higuchi scored a last-gasp winner in injury time to secure progress for the hosts.

Yokohama F. Marinos currently sit in second place in the table with 43 points garnered from 21 matches to date. Avispa Fukuoka are comfortable in mid-table.

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Avispa Fukuoka Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on eight previous occasions and Yokohama F. Marinos are yet to lose a game against Avispa Fukuoka, with six victories and two draws recorded.

Their most recent meeting came in March when goals from Marcos Junior, Ryuta Koike and Daizen Maeda helped Marinos to a 3-1 victory.

The visitors are currently on a three-game losing streak while Yokohama F. Marinos have won three games on the trot.

Yokohama F. Marinos form guide: W-W-W-L-L

Avispa Fukuoka form guide: L-L-L-W-L

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Avispa Fukuoka Team News

Yokohama F. Marinos

The home side have no known injury concerns, although Brazilian forward Marcos Junior is suspended for the red card he received against Kashiwa Reysol.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Marcos Junior

Avispa Fukuoka

John Mary has made a return from injury and could lead the line against Marinos. Furthermore, defender Tatsuki Nara has served out his suspension for accumulated yellow cards and should be back in contention.

Injury: None

Suspension: None

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Avispa Fukuoka Predicted XI

Yokohama F. Marinos Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yohei Takaoka (GK); Takuya Wada, Shinnosuke Hatanaka, Thiago Martins, Ryuta Koike; Takahiro Ogihara, Tomoki Iwata, Jun Amano; Daizen Maeda, Ado Onaiwu, Elber

Avispa Fukuoka Predicted XI (4-4-2): Masaaki Murakami (GK); Naoki Wako, Douglas Grolli, Tatsuki Nara, Emil Salomonsson; Taro Sugimoto, Hiroyuki Mae, Takuya Shigehiro, Jordy Croux; John Mary, Bruno Mendes

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Avispa Fukuoka Prediction

Yokohama F. Marinos are on a fine run of form and they are favorites against a Fukuoka side that have struggled to get going in recent weeks.

Barring an upset, another victory could be on the cards for the hosts. We are predicting a win for Hideki Matsunaga's side together with a clean sheet.

Prediction: Yokohama F. Marinos 2-0 Avispa Fukuoka

